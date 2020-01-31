CNN’s Berman rains hell on GOP for opening the door to more Russian interference with impeachment coverup

In a blistering indictment of the Republican Party’s apparent plan to let Donald Trump off the hook for trading foreign aid for dirt on political opponents, CNN’s John Berman sarcastically invited Russia to make plans to get involved in the 2020 election if they already haven’t done so.

With the Republican-controlled Senate poised to shut down the trial of Donald Trump without letting witnesses testify, the “New Day” host claimed the GOP just opened the door to massive foreign interference in U.S. elections.

“And Russia, if you’re listening, 2020 is open for investigations,” he proclaimed. “This morning, not only is the Senate about to acquit the president for asking for foreign assistance in the election, the Senate is now poised to say it doesn’t even want to hear all the evidence.”

Noting that Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) announced his decision late Thursday night to say “no” to witnesses, Berman added the Senate might be looking at a tie vote on witnesses, saying Chief Justice John Roberts could break the tie, “But only if he wants to.”

Watch below: