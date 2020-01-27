Quantcast
Connect with us

CNN’s Jake Tapper demolishes Rudy Giuliani’s denials by confronting him with his own words

Published

2 hours ago

on

On Monday, while the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump dragged on, Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani took to Twitter to assert that he never, in fact, was looking for “dirt” on former Vice President Joe Biden and his family:

ADVERTISEMENT

But as CNN host Jake Tapper pointed out, there is a problem with Giuliani’s denial. On Tapper’s own network, in an interview with Chris Cuomo, Giuliani admitted that he had done exactly that:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

State Department retaliated against NPR by kicking reporter off Mike Pompeo’s plane: report

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

The U.S. State Department appears to be retaliating against National Public Radio (NPR) after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo suffered a caught-on-tape meltdown following an interview with NPR "All Things Considered" co-host Mary Louise Kelly.

According to PBS "Newshour" reporter Nick Schifrin, the State Department kicked NPR diplomatic correspondent Michele Kelemen off of Pompeo's jet.

"State Department removes NPR’s Michele Kelemen from Sec. Pompeo plane--where she was scheduled for a pool radio rotation--during upcoming trip to London, Kiev," Schifrin reported.

AFP State Department correspondent Shaun Tandon blasted the move on behalf of the State Department Correspondent's Association.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump lawyers ripped for pushing ‘conspiracy theories written by Russia’ to distract from impeachment trial facts

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's impeachment defense team was harshly criticized for pushing debunked conspiracy theories to distract from the facts.

Pam Bondi and Eric Herschmann pushed the conspiracy theory, which originated from Russian intelligence, on Monday.

The pair were harshly criticized for the distraction.

Here's some of what people were saying:

https://twitter.com/CharlesPPierce/status/1221919362220724226

https://twitter.com/CharlesPPierce/status/1221916896632745989

https://twitter.com/chrislhayes/status/1221914655376859137

https://twitter.com/WajahatAli/status/1221920598558957569

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

CNN’s Jake Tapper demolishes Rudy Giuliani’s denials by confronting him with his own words

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

On Monday, while the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump dragged on, Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani took to Twitter to assert that he never, in fact, was looking for "dirt" on former Vice President Joe Biden and his family:

Jane Raskin is doing a masterful job defending me in my role as defense counsel. As she pointed out, I did not dig up dirt on Joe Biden. The information RE his outrageous criminal conduct was handed to me, along with a video tape, 4 witnesses &...

— Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) January 27, 2020

Continue Reading
 
 