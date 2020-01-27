CNN’s Jake Tapper demolishes Rudy Giuliani’s denials by confronting him with his own words

On Monday, while the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump dragged on, Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani took to Twitter to assert that he never, in fact, was looking for “dirt” on former Vice President Joe Biden and his family:

Jane Raskin is doing a masterful job defending me in my role as defense counsel. As she pointed out, I did not dig up dirt on Joe Biden. The information RE his outrageous criminal conduct was handed to me, along with a video tape, 4 witnesses &… — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) January 27, 2020

…incriminating documents. It was already a fully-intact bribery/extortion case. The reason you don’t know about it is because of the cover up by the corrupt Democrats and their establishment media! — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) January 27, 2020

But as CNN host Jake Tapper pointed out, there is a problem with Giuliani’s denial. On Tapper’s own network, in an interview with Chris Cuomo, Giuliani admitted that he had done exactly that:

CUOMO: So you did ask Ukraine to look into Joe Biden? GIULIANI: Of course I did. https://t.co/qyvwDA5VUg https://t.co/ultUqQIlYh — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 27, 2020