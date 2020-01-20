Quantcast
Conservatives rage after Westworld actor Jeffrey Wright compares armed protest to Klan rally

14 mins ago

Actor Jeffrey Wright kicked a hornet’s nest of conservative fury by comparing an armed protest in Virginia to a Ku Klux Klan rally.

The star of HBO’s Westworld three James Bond films mocked the Richmond gun rally in a tweet, which linked to a Washington Post article on the armed demonstration, and noted the event was scheduled on Martin Luther King Day.

“The organizers aren’t at all bothered that a gun circle jerk in Richmond, VA on #MLKDay has a Klan-rally smell to it?” Wright tweeted. “Wonder why.”

Conservatives howled in rage.

