Conservatives rage after Westworld actor Jeffrey Wright compares armed protest to Klan rally

Actor Jeffrey Wright kicked a hornet’s nest of conservative fury by comparing an armed protest in Virginia to a Ku Klux Klan rally.

The star of HBO’s Westworld three James Bond films mocked the Richmond gun rally in a tweet, which linked to a Washington Post article on the armed demonstration, and noted the event was scheduled on Martin Luther King Day.

“The organizers aren’t at all bothered that a gun circle jerk in Richmond, VA on #MLKDay has a Klan-rally smell to it?” Wright tweeted. “Wonder why.”

The organizers aren’t at all bothered that a gun circle jerk in Richmond, VA on #MLKDay has a Klan-rally smell to it? Wonder why. https://t.co/1kq9pu1is1 — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) January 20, 2020

Conservatives howled in rage.

Jeffrey Wright – Pathetic human being. — Patriot Trainer (@AmericasValues) January 20, 2020

Actor Jeffrey Wright sees a pro-2nd Amendment gathering and immediately labels it a Klan rally. Sensationalistic Hollywood gobshite, but the scenario makes for a cheap C-list movie. Haven't we seen that one before?? I'll just call Wright, 'Re-Run' from now onwards. — Thomas Lane 🇺🇸 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@ThomasL16765780) January 20, 2020

Yeah, and Jeffrey Wright has a Commie smell to him! https://t.co/kevMenPc5v — Samuel Sayer -"Are we not men?!" H.G. Wells (@SamuelTheSayer) January 20, 2020

HOW STUPID DO YOU FEEL NOW? Actor Jeffrey Wright: Virginia Gun Rights Gathering Has a 'Klan Rally Smell to It' https://t.co/tECl7YoPIz — ❌ Marci Newman Kitcho ❌ (@MarciKitcho) January 20, 2020

And Jeffrey Wright's Asinine comment has a 'Really Stupid Smell' to it. I wonder who wrote that comment for him? Maybe it was 'Slow Joe' Biden or the Idiot Governor of Virginia. https://t.co/nMog91EQWl — Lakewood Bob (@lakewoodbob) January 20, 2020

Jeffrey Wright is just showing his own personal Blancophobic Racism. Hes a bigot, hes the face of prejudiced hate. — NC Zero (@NC_Zero) January 20, 2020

Pretender Jeffrey Wright is a moron. https://t.co/4LD9tZ446R — Pete Garcia ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Pete4709) January 20, 2020

Please enlightened one Jeffrey Wright, tell us what a Klan Rally smells like without showing your utter ignorance. — Jeff McCutcheon (@jgmccut) January 20, 2020

Jeffrey Wright has a BullSh*t smell to him! — I Party w/ Jesus (@ERBALIZT) January 20, 2020