‘CRIME OF THE CENTURY’: Trump rages at ‘Dirty (Filthy) Cops’ who took down his associates

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump ranted that his indicted and imprisoned associates were the victims of the “crime of the century” in an early morning Twitter rant.

The president, who’s still vacationing at his Mar-A-Lago resort, wailed about his associates who’ve been prosecuted for various crimes since his election and attacked the “filthy” law enforcement officers who busted them.

“A lot of very good people were taken down by a small group of Dirty (Filthy) Cops, politicians, government officials, and an investigation that was illegally started & that SPIED on my campaign,” Trump tweeted.

“The Witch Hunt is sputtering badly, but still going on (Ukraine Hoax!),” he added. “If this had happened to a Presidential candidate, or President, who was a Democrat, everybody involved would long ago be in jail for treason (and more), and it would be considered the CRIME OF THE CENTURY, far bigger and more sinister than Watergate!”

