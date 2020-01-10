Quantcast
Dem lawmaker drops the hammer on McConnell for co-sponsoring bill dropping all charges against Trump

Published

2 hours ago

on

Appearing on MSNBC on Friday afternoon to discuss the next steps Democrats will be taking in the impeachment of Donald Trump, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) called out Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for co-sponsoring a bill that would dismiss all charges against the president.

Speaking with host Andrea Mitchell, Jayapal defended House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for hanging onto the articles of impeachment because of McConnell’s intransigence on impeachment rules, before revealing that the Kentucky Republican has just taken another step in his efforts to shield Trump from ouster.

“What has she [Pelosi] gained by waiting on transmitting the articles?” host Mitchell asked.

“It allowed us to keep the focus on what the American people want, which is a fair trial,” Jayapal replied. “We were able to send that message over and over and over again. So in Mitch McConnell is not giving into any of our demands as yet, but hopefully something will change with Republican senators, he’s saying he’s not willing to give the American people what the constitution demands and what they want.”

“But in addition to that,” she continued. “I just saw that he also signed on as a co-sponsor of [Missouri Republican] Senator Josh Hawley’s resolution to dismiss this whole thing and I find it stunning that that is the person who is putting together the rules for the trial, is making the decisions, is essentially the chief juror and also from the very beginning saying that he’s going to violate any oath of impartiality.”

“I had not seen that. you’re saying that the majority –,” Mitchell began.

“He’s the 13th co-sponsor,” the Democratic lawmaker broke in. “He is the 13th cosponsor of the dismissal motion. I saw it as I was walking over here and I was stunned at the idea that he’s not even putting up a pretense anymore. I think now it’s on the American people to call their senators and to say this is outrageous — it’s unconstitutional. It is so disrespectful to the framers, to our constitution. but most of all, to the American people.”

Watch below:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
