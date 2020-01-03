Dem lawmaker who fought Suleimani’s militias explains why Trump just stepped on a hornet’s nest

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), a former CIA analyst who helped fight against the militias trained by late Iranian military leader Qassim Suleimani, warned on Friday that President Donald Trump may not know what he has gotten himself into when it comes to conflict with Iran.
Writing on Twitter, Slotkin explained why former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama had both decided against assassinating Suleimani, which Trump carried out on Thursday night.
“What always kept both Democratic and Republican presidents from targeting Suleimani himself was the simple question: Was the strike worth the likely retaliation, and the potential to pull us into protracted conflict?” she wrote. “The two administrations I worked for both determined that the ultimate ends didn’t justify the means. The Trump Administration has made a different calculation.”
She then went on to outline the dangers Trump is courting with his decision to kill Suleimani.
“The Iranian government has vowed to retaliate and avenge Soleimani’s death, and could do so in any number of ways: Against our diplomats and service members or high-ranking military officers, against our allies and partners in the region, or through targeted attacks in the Western world,” she explained. “It is critical that the Administration has thought out the moves and counter-moves this attack will precipitate, and is prepared to protect our diplomats, service members, and citizens serving overseas.”
