Dem leader calls McConnell’s bluff on Hunter Biden: ‘They have 53 votes’ but are afraid to call him
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer unloaded on Fox News for keeping Republican senators in line against President Donald Trump’s impeachment.
Schumer told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that many of his GOP colleagues are hearing the impeachment evidence for the first time, because they rely on Fox News for their information.
“This is the first time probably a majority of Republicans have heard the whole case start to finish,” he said. “They’ve heard bits and pieces. Many of them hear it on Fox News, and we know what Fox News does. They leave out the most damning parts against the president, and they even distort some of them.”
But he remains hopeful that GOP senators will vote to allow additional evidence, after hearing what the House had already turned up against the president.
“Here’s what’s amazed us,” Schumer said. “I started four weeks ago on this campaign for witnesses and documents, when I sent a letter to (Senate Majority Leader Mitch) McConnell. I called (House Speaker) Nancy (Pelosi) that night and said I’m going to do it. She said, great — she agrees, and I’ve been pleasantly and strongly surprised how much support this is getting.”
Schumer called the GOP majority’s bluff in calling Hunter Biden, who Trump smeared in his Ukraine scheme, to testify before the impeachment trial.
“Let me just say this,” he said. “The witnesses that we have asked for are eyewitness, like Mick Mulvaney, to everything that happened, and the few Republicans, there are some, who are saying, ‘Well, I don’t know if this is all really true, it’s all secondhand,’ which it isn’t, but still, every one of these witnesses, these documents, will answer this directly. Hunter Biden has nothing to do with this.”
“By the way, and people forget this,” Schumer added. “The Republicans could call Hunter Biden on their own, they have 53 votes. You know why they don’t? Because they know that will just confirm to every American that everything the president is doing has done in this whole sad saga, everything the president’s lawyers are doing, everything the Republican senators are doing is just political.”
CNN’s Avlon snaps at GOP senators whining about the ‘hassle’ of impeachment: ‘Do your jobs!’
During a CNN "New Day" segment on the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, normally staid contributor John Avlon lost his temper when talking about GOP lawmakers who have been complaining about having to sit through the hearings, angrily telling them "Do your jobs!"
Speaking with hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, Avlon first bashed the Republicans for blocking subpoenaing impeachment evidence and blocking witnesses -- and then complaining that they haven't seen anything new.
"They're [GOP lawmakers] coming under pressure from the Trump White House and the Senate leadership, but just take a second to really look at the argument they're making," Avlon began. "The Senate is pushing this idea that they're not going to get witnesses anyway, because Trump's team will block it. That's totally circular because they're arguing at the same time they should have got the information that's being blocked by the Trump White House."
Trump throws Twitter tantrum over his impeachment lawyers being bumped to Saturday — when no one will be watching
President Donald Trump complained that his lawyers were being "forced" -- under rules set by the Republican majority -- to deliver their impeachment trial defense on Saturday, when TV ratings were lowest.
The president is a television aficionado, and he griped that the trial schedule GOP senators agreed on was rigged against him.
"After having been treated unbelievably unfairly in the House," Trump tweeted, "and then having to endure hour after hour of lies, fraud & deception by Shifty Schiff, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer & their crew, looks like my lawyers will be forced to start on Saturday, which is called Death Valley in T.V."