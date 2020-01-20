Quantcast
Democrats want to call the GOP's 'bluff' on ransoming Hunter Biden for other witnesses: report

Published

11 mins ago

on

On Monday, the Washington Post‘s Robert Costa reported that some Democrats are warming up to the idea of allowing Republicans to call Hunter Biden to testify in the impeachment trial in exchange for witnesses of their own — believing that Republicans are bluffing and would get very little out of such a deal:

This echoes the theory of some other pundits like CNN’s Michael Smerconish, who has argued the American people would be unimpressed with the GOP’s demonization of the younger Biden and would focus more starkly on the case against President Donald Trump.

Democrats have sought testimony from former National Security Adviser John Bolton, who has signaled he will honor a congressional subpoena. They also want testimony from White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, who played a key role in the Office of Management and Budget refusing to release aid to Ukraine, and Lev Parnas, the indicted associate of Rudy Giuliani who has been offering a trove of new documents and allegations about the scheme.

Republicans have broadly not wanted to call any new witnesses, preferring instead an expedited trial that will allow them to acquit the president as soon as possible. But some GOP senators have compelled Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to at least allow a full Senate vote on whether to admit new witnesses after opening arguments have been presented.

Trump's poll numbers have tanked in the last month — and even his supporters agree he broke the law: report

Published

19 mins ago

on

January 20, 2020

By

President Donald Trump excitedly promoted his 51 percent approval, though he didn't say what that approval was for.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1217927213179338758

As it turns out, 51 percent of Americans support removing Trump from office, a new CNN poll showed. The number prompted a flood of people talking about the 51 percent on Twitter Monday afternoon.

It's a shocking number that even President Bill Clinton didn't have to contend with when he was impeached.

Company condemns employee who waved pro-sex assault sign at Richmond gun rally — while wearing Trump mask

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 20, 2020

By

A masked right-wing gun protester appeared at the Virginia Capitol in Richmond Monday for the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. Unfortunately for him, however, his employee witnessed the sign the man was carrying.

While he may have been wearing a Donald Trump mask, the logo of his company was still on his jacket, prompting a swift response form the company he works for

https://twitter.com/shannonrwatts/status/1219397743073878021?s=21

"In response to an image posted on social media this morning, we want the public to know that we do not condone the beliefs and/or behavior in question, as they are in direct opposition to our core values of integrity, quality, relationships and safety. We strongly condemn the highly offensive language used and intent of a sign carried by a former employee wearing a Henderson, Inc. jacket. The insulting language does not reflect the integrity and other deeply held core values of our company," Henderson, Inc. said in a statement on Facebook.

