Devin Nunes begs GOP strategist for campaign cash — after suing her for $400 million

Published

2 hours ago

on

Devin Nunes

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) has been enthralled in several lawsuits against his antagonists.

In 2019, Nunes launched lawsuits against two fake Twitter accounts and his hometown newspaper The Fresno Bee. The lawsuit against the fake Twitter accounts, @DevinCow and Nunes’ Mom, described themselves as parody accounts, which is not only allowed on Twitter, it’s prised by comedy lovers everywhere.

His lawsuit against The Fresno Bee, by contrast, alleges their report about his link to a winery that hosted a fundraiser with cocaine and underage prostitutes.

Republican operative Liz Mair is part of the suit, with Nunes demanding documents from her, alleging that she is somehow involved in the parody accounts.

In a hilarious twist, Mair tweeted Wednesday that Nunes is now begging her for campaign donations after using Ted Cruz’s campaign email list.

“Also, I love that this guy’s trying to raise $$ from me while suing me for $400M,” Mair said.

See her tweet below:

