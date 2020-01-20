‘Devin Nunes keeps getting caught in one clumsy lie after another’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough busted Rep. Devin Nunes for lying about his own role in President Donald Trump’s scheme against Ukraine — which he then tried to cover up during the impeachment inquiry.
House Democrats have released documents showing Nunes and his staffer Derek Harvey communicating with Lev Parnas, an associate of Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani — who directed efforts to pressure Ukraine to announce an investigation of Joe Biden.
“Devin Nunes just keeps getting caught in one clumsy lie after another,” Scarborough said. “Remember the facade of the press conference on both sides of Pennsylvania Avenue he made a total fool of himself lying about information he claimed to have, but he didn’t have until the White House fed it to him.”
“Of course, here he’s lied about his relationship with Parnas,” he added, “and here we see once again this guy lied to the media, lied to other members of Congress, and yet he’s still able to run the president’s defense for the most part in the Intel Committee. Seems so curious to me that the Republicans there, Kevin McCarthy there, would allow this guy to continue to embarrass themselves.”
Iran says it may pull out of nuclear treaty over Europe dispute
Iran said Monday it will consider withdrawing from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) if a dispute over its atomic program goes before the UN Security Council.
Britain, France and Germany launched a process last week charging Iran with failing to observe the terms of the 2015 nuclear deal, a move that could eventually see the Security Council reimpose international sanctions on the country.
Iran has accused the three EU member states of inaction over sanctions the United States reimposed on it after unilaterally withdrawing from the landmark accord in 2018.
‘Wrong about the law, wrong about history’: CNN’s Berman levels Dershowitz for bogus Trump defense
CNN "New Day" host John Berman came right out and attacked attorney Alan Dershowitz for his arguments over why Donald Trump can't be ousted from office, flatly stating that former Harvard Law professor is "wrong."
After sharing "State of the Union" clips of Dershowitz attempting to make his case on Sunday, the CNN host made his own case.
"Alan Dershowitz is wrong," he began. "Professor Dershowitz is wrong about the law and wrong about the history here. Presidents have been impeached and tried for things that are not crimes. Judges have been impeached and tried for things that are not crimes, including drunkenness, by the way, which is not a crime."