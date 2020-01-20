‘Devin Nunes keeps getting caught in one clumsy lie after another’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough busted Rep. Devin Nunes for lying about his own role in President Donald Trump’s scheme against Ukraine — which he then tried to cover up during the impeachment inquiry.

House Democrats have released documents showing Nunes and his staffer Derek Harvey communicating with Lev Parnas, an associate of Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani — who directed efforts to pressure Ukraine to announce an investigation of Joe Biden.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Devin Nunes just keeps getting caught in one clumsy lie after another,” Scarborough said. “Remember the facade of the press conference on both sides of Pennsylvania Avenue he made a total fool of himself lying about information he claimed to have, but he didn’t have until the White House fed it to him.”

“Of course, here he’s lied about his relationship with Parnas,” he added, “and here we see once again this guy lied to the media, lied to other members of Congress, and yet he’s still able to run the president’s defense for the most part in the Intel Committee. Seems so curious to me that the Republicans there, Kevin McCarthy there, would allow this guy to continue to embarrass themselves.”