Devin Nunes said he’d sue fellow Congressman after allegation ‘Nunes conspired with Parnas’

Rep. Devin Nunes was outed by Rudy Giuliani’s associate Lev Parnas in an interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Wednesday.

In the conversation, Parnas explained that he and Nunes didn’t have much of a relationship until he was told to work with Nunes’ aid Derek Harvey.

“We met several times at the Trump Hotel, but our relationship started getting — basically where it expanded was when I was introduced to his aide, Derek Harvey, and the reason why Derek Harvey I was told because Devin Nunes had an ethics — something to do with the Ethics Committee, he couldn’t be in the spotlight. He was kind of shunned a little bit and that he was looking into this Ukraine stuff also, wanted to help out. And they gave me Derek Harvey to deal with,” said Parnas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) remarked that last month he attacked Nunes, saying that he was conspiring with Parnas. Nunes’ response to it was to threaten to sue his fellow Congressman if Lieu didn’t apologize.

Amazing Lev Parnas interview on #Maddow. Also, I’m disclosing that the lawyer for @DevinNunes wrote a letter saying Rep Nunes will sue me if I didn’t apologize for saying last month that Nunes conspired with Parnas. Devin, I’m adding to my statement: “Your pants are on fire.” https://t.co/2nptREunSk — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 16, 2020

“A-mazing Lev Parnas interview on #Maddow,” tweeted Lieu. “Also, I’m disclosing that the lawyer for @DevinNunes wrote a letter saying Rep Nunes will sue me if I didn’t apologize for saying last month that Nunes conspired with Parnas.”

Nunes is currently involved in several lawsuits where he is suing people who have criticized him. Two parody Twitter accounts, one pretending to be Nunes’ mother and another pretending to be his cow, are among those fighting million-dollar cases from the California Congressman. Nunes is also suing his hometown newspaper The Fresno Bee, for a report they did on Nunes’ investment in a vineyard that held fundraisers with prostitutes and drugs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suing a fellow colleague does not seem to be a longshot.