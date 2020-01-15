Quantcast
Connect with us

Devin Nunes said he’d sue fellow Congressman after allegation ‘Nunes conspired with Parnas’

Published

1 min ago

on

devin nunes hold up

Rep. Devin Nunes was outed by Rudy Giuliani’s associate Lev Parnas in an interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Wednesday.

In the conversation, Parnas explained that he and Nunes didn’t have much of a relationship until he was told to work with Nunes’ aid Derek Harvey.

“We met several times at the Trump Hotel, but our relationship started getting — basically where it expanded was when I was introduced to his aide, Derek Harvey, and the reason why Derek Harvey I was told because Devin Nunes had an ethics — something to do with the Ethics Committee, he couldn’t be in the spotlight. He was kind of shunned a little bit and that he was looking into this Ukraine stuff also, wanted to help out. And they gave me Derek Harvey to deal with,” said Parnas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) remarked that last month he attacked Nunes, saying that he was conspiring with Parnas. Nunes’ response to it was to threaten to sue his fellow Congressman if Lieu didn’t apologize.

“A-mazing Lev Parnas interview on #Maddow,” tweeted Lieu. “Also, I’m disclosing that the lawyer for @DevinNunes wrote a letter saying Rep Nunes will sue me if I didn’t apologize for saying last month that Nunes conspired with Parnas.”

Nunes is currently involved in several lawsuits where he is suing people who have criticized him. Two parody Twitter accounts, one pretending to be Nunes’ mother and another pretending to be his cow, are among those fighting million-dollar cases from the California Congressman. Nunes is also suing his hometown newspaper The Fresno Bee, for a report they did on Nunes’ investment in a vineyard that held fundraisers with prostitutes and drugs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suing a fellow colleague does not seem to be a longshot.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Devin Nunes said he’d sue fellow Congressman after allegation ‘Nunes conspired with Parnas’

Published

1 min ago

on

January 15, 2020

By

devin nunes hold up

Rep. Devin Nunes was outed by Rudy Giuliani's associate Lev Parnas in an interview with MSNBC's Rachel Maddow Wednesday.

In the conversation, Parnas explained that he and Nunes didn't have much of a relationship until he was told to work with Nunes' aid Derek Harvey.

"We met several times at the Trump Hotel, but our relationship started getting -- basically where it expanded was when I was introduced to his aide, Derek Harvey, and the reason why Derek Harvey I was told because Devin Nunes had an ethics -- something to do with the Ethics Committee, he couldn't be in the spotlight. He was kind of shunned a little bit and that he was looking into this Ukraine stuff also, wanted to help out. And they gave me Derek Harvey to deal with," said Parnas.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump mega-donors can now contribute nearly $600,000 to get him reelected

Published

3 hours ago

on

January 15, 2020

By

Under an agreement announced Wednesday, the Trump Victory super PAC can score $580,000 from mega-donors for his reelection. The Republican National Committee's biggest donors could also end up contributing as much as $1.6 million earmarked for Trump's reelection in 2020.

A Washington Post analysis revealed the new numbers Wednesday that these astoundly large numbers are all thanks to the Supreme Court's 2014 campaign finance ruling, McCutcheon v. FEC.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Indicted Giuliani associate used pro-Trump super PAC official to forward Ukraine talking points to the president’s son: report

Published

4 hours ago

on

January 15, 2020

By

One of the new revelations in the second batch of information released to House Democrats by indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas is that he apparently forwarded talking points on Ukraine to Donald Trump, Jr. using Joseph Ahearn, the director of development for pro-Trump super PAC America First Action, according to BuzzFeed News reporter Emma Loop.

Ahearn also played a role in setting up a $325,000 payment from Parnas and his partner Igor Fruman to America First Action. That payment is one of the campaign finance violations that led to Parnas and Fruman's indictment.

Lev Parnas was using Joseph Ahearn, America First Action’s director of development, to send things to Donald Trump Jr. to tweet about Ukraine. “Sent,” Ahearn wrote in March, per docs @politico has written about here: https://t.co/bBmre1jqWH pic.twitter.com/Vs9uppCHsv

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image