Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Dopes and babies!’ Trump unleashed expletive-filled rant at military leaders after growing bored in Pentagon meeting: report

Published

6 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump erupted during a briefing intended to teach him the basic fundamentals of U.S. foreign policy — and essentially ended any hope that he would ever learn them.

Six months into his presidency, Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, Director of the National Economic Council Gary Cohn and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson were frustrated and alarmed by the gaps in Trump’s knowledge of world affairs, and they scheduled a Pentagon briefing to catch him up, reported the Washington Post.

ADVERTISEMENT

The July 20, 2017, meeting has been reported before, but the new book “A Very Stable Genius,” by the Post‘s Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker, offers new details about the meeting and Trump’s reaction to the presentation.

“Oh, baby, this is going to be f*cking wild,” Steve Bannon, then White House chief strategist, thought as Mattis explained the NATO alliance. “If you stood up and threatened to shoot [Trump], he couldn’t say ‘postwar rules-based international order.’ It’s just not the way he thinks.”

Trump was quickly aggravated by the presentation — which featured charts and graphics, punctuated with dollar signs — and repeatedly interrupted to alleviate his apparent boredom, said others who took part in the meeting.

“We are owed money you haven’t been collecting!” Trump complained as top officials explained foreign alliances. “You would totally go bankrupt if you had to run your own business.”

Trump seemed preoccupied with voiding President Barack Obama’s nuclear deal with Iran, which he called “the worst deal in history,” and blew up when Tillerson started to explain why it was effective.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t want to hear it,” Trump said. “They’re cheating, they’re building. We’re getting out of it. I keep telling you, I keep giving you time, and you keep delaying me. I want out of it.”

Trump then moved on to Afghanistan, which he called a “loser war” to the shock and horror of military officials who’d fought there.

“You’re all losers,” Trump said. “You don’t know how to win anymore.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The president then asked why the U.S. didn’t get oil in exchange for stationing troops in the Persian Gulf.

“We spent $7 trillion; they’re ripping us off,” Trump yelled. “Where is the f*cking oil?”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The American people are saying we can’t spend a trillion dollars a year on this,” he complained. “We just can’t. It’s going to bankrupt us.”

By that point, according to the book, Trump had worked himself into a lather, insulting individual military leaders and breathlessly ranting.

“I wouldn’t go to war with you people,” Trump brayed. “You’re a bunch of dopes and babies.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Others in the room felt sick to their stomach by the president’s tirade and one woman was seen crying, and only Tillerson spoke up to defend the military — and he famously wrote off Trump after the meeting, speaking to others as the room emptied.

“He’s a f*cking moron,” the secretary of state said.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Dopes and babies!’ Trump unleashed expletive-filled rant at military leaders after growing bored in Pentagon meeting: report

Published

5 mins ago

on

January 17, 2020

By

President Donald Trump erupted during a briefing intended to teach him the basic fundamentals of U.S. foreign policy -- and essentially ended any hope that he would ever learn them.

Six months into his presidency, Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, Director of the National Economic Council Gary Cohn and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson were frustrated and alarmed by the gaps in Trump's knowledge of world affairs, and they scheduled a Pentagon briefing to catch him up, reported the Washington Post.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Rick Santorum flattened by CNN’s Berman after calling Parnas bombshell revelations ‘extraneous’ to impeachment

Published

21 mins ago

on

January 17, 2020

By

Rick Santorum and CNN's John Berman got into a frantic back-and-forth on Friday morning after the former Republican senator attempted to dismiss the revelations by former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas as something that should not be submitted as evidence in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump.

Discussing the Senate trial expected to start next week, Santorum said the only testimony and witnesses that should be allowed are ones that came up in the earlier House hearings.

"The House's responsibility to bring to us a case," Santorum stated. "They're the one who is said these are offenses that are worthy of the president being removed from office; here is the record, here are the charges. The Senate didn't impeach, the House did, so we are going to look at the record the House presented us. We're going to look at the witnesses and say are there are questions that we have for the people that brought this case forward and relied on these witnesses and look at their testimony."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP senators are questioning allegiance to Trump as impeachment becomes a reality: Morning Joe panel

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 17, 2020

By

According to members of MSNBC's "Morning Joe" panel, Donald Trump may see more defections by previously supportive Republican senators now that the impeachment of the president has become a reality and their conduct will be scrutinized by voters back home.

Speaking with columnist David Ignatius, host Joe Scarborough noted that multiple Republican senators -- including several who are retiring -- are going soft on defending the president and may be inclined to allowing multiple witnesses who could damage the president.

"David Ignatius, you know, we've known Sen. Pat Roberts (R-KS) and Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) both of us, for a long time. and as they coming to the end of their careers," Scarborough began. "I would think [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell would be concerned that these gentlemen would vote their conscience and not just blindly follow Donald Trump and would vote to have a fair, open hearing and trial and get this new evidence that's coming in, that's come in since the House impeached."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image