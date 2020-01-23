Quantcast
Ex-ambassador flattens Republican Marsha Blackburn’s attacks on Iraq veteran

47 mins ago

Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul, attacked Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) during the Thursday evening session of the impeachment trial.

Blackburn, who was supposed to be listening to the case on the Senate floor, instead, left to tweet attacks on Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and others who criticized her for not paying attention to the trial.

It prompted the former ambassador to take to Twitter himself, with a defense of Vindman.

“I served with Lt. Col. Vindman in Russia, where he served with honor and great distinction,” said McFaul. “His commanding officer completely agrees with me. Please provide evidence to back up your claim. Otherwise, stop slandering a US soldier serving our great nation.”

Blackburn has never served in the armed forces, nor have her children, though she often says that the American troops should be respected and supported.

