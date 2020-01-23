Ex-ambassador flattens Republican Marsha Blackburn’s attacks on Iraq veteran

Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul, attacked Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) during the Thursday evening session of the impeachment trial.

Blackburn, who was supposed to be listening to the case on the Senate floor, instead, left to tweet attacks on Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and others who criticized her for not paying attention to the trial.

Vindman’s commanding officer, Army Lt. Col. Jim Hickman: “Do not let the uniform fool you. He is a political activist in uniform.” — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) January 24, 2020

Adam Schiff is hailing Alexander Vindman as an American patriot. How patriotic is it to badmouth and ridicule our great nation in front of Russia, America’s greatest enemy? — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) January 23, 2020

It makes sense that Alexander Vindman leaked the July 25th phone call to his friend (aka the “whistleblower”). They both have lots in common: —Held the same NSC job —Liberals who worked under Obama —Wanted to take out Trump — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) January 23, 2020

Alexander Vindman broke the chain of command and leaked the contents of the President’s July 25th phone call to his pal, the “whistleblower.” Over a policy dispute with the President! How is that not vindictive? — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) January 23, 2020

It prompted the former ambassador to take to Twitter himself, with a defense of Vindman.

“I served with Lt. Col. Vindman in Russia, where he served with honor and great distinction,” said McFaul. “His commanding officer completely agrees with me. Please provide evidence to back up your claim. Otherwise, stop slandering a US soldier serving our great nation.”

Senator @MarshaBlackburn, I served with Lt. Col. Vindman in Russia, where he served with honor and great distinction. His commanding officer completely agrees with me. Please provide evidence to back up your claim. Otherwise, stop slandering a US soldier serving our great nation. https://t.co/Mqibbxi8Pu — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) January 24, 2020

Blackburn has never served in the armed forces, nor have her children, though she often says that the American troops should be respected and supported.