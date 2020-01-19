Ex-GOP lawmaker who met Parnas multiple times breaks ranks and calls him ‘credible’: ‘Everything he’s saying is true’

Appearing on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” former GOP lawmaker Carlos Curbelo (R-FL) was asked about his own relationship with Lev Parnas — whose bombshell interview with MSNBC’s Rachael Maddow has rocked Donald Trump’s administration — and what the Rudy Giuliani’s associate had to say.

Pointing out that Parnas is also a resident of Florida, Curbelo explained how he has managed to insinuate into Republican politics over the years and likely has much to tell.

“Lev Parnas lives in South Florida as well,” he told the MSNBC host. ” I certainly hope it’s nothing in the water down here, but from what I can tell, Lev Parnas is someone who probably accidentally ended up in this world and once he got into it he was consumed by it.”

“He probably, and I could tell from our conversations, felt very important or privileged to be in contact with all of these high attention individuals and sure enough, he got in trouble,” he continued. “He got burned like a lot of other people we’ve seen that somehow get involved in Trump world. So here is other thing I’ll say about him: I find him to be credible. I think everything he’s saying is true. When he sat in my office and was boasting, I wasn’t sure, but now that more and more evidence has surfaced, it does seem that Mr. Parnas was in constant contact with a lot of people in Trump world, that he had access to the president at least on a number of occasions and that he was thrilled by that until it ended up costing him.”

Watch below: