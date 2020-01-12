Ex-prosecutor laughs at idea Rudy Giuliani would be helpful to Trump in impeachment trial: He ‘can’t zip up his pants’
Former federal prosecutor Cynthia Alksne can’t stop laughing at Rudy Giuliani for thinking that he’s going to defend the president before the U.S. Senate or even the Supreme Court during the impeachment.
In an interview with Fox News Saturday, Giuliani proposed that President Donald Trump and his legal team go before the Supreme Court and declare the impeachment unconstitutional. Giuliani justified the idea by saying that in the past, there was nothing in the Constitution that said the High Court could declare a law passed by Congress to be unconstitutional.
“Well, it’s not very smart,” Alksne said. “So, that’s just the bottom line. The Constitution specifically says that the House has the sole power of impeachment and that the Senate has the sole power to try the impeachment. And as much as Giuliani would like to be in charge of that, he is not. Nor is the Supreme Court. And the Supreme Court has even said so in case law. So, there is absolutely no chance the Supreme Court is just going to make a decision that they are going to dismiss this impeachment.”
She went on to call the idea “silly,” saying that the only reason Giuliani says such things on Fox is to make the president feel better.
When asked if Giuliani would be on the legal team that tries the case, Alksne laughed and said, “no.”
“The people at the White House Counsel’s Office know better than that,” she explained. “Rudy Giuliani just gave an interview to New York Magazine, and he forgot to zip up his pants. No one is going to put this guy in charge of anything.”
