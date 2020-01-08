Quantcast
Connect with us

Fake texts order Americans to report for military service in Iran — or face jail

Published

3 mins ago

on

Cell phone users have received text messages ordering them to report for a military draft or face jail — but the military says they’re fake.

Fraudulent text messages went out this week following the assassination of Iranian general Qassim Suleimani notifying individuals they had been selected for the draft, as President Donald Trump ordered the emergency deployment of 3,500 paratroopers to Kuwait, reported the Army Times.

ADVERTISEMENT

“(We have) received multiple calls and emails about these fake text messages and wants to ensure Americans understand these texts are false and were not initiated by this command or the U.S. Army,” the U.S. Army Recruiting Command said in a statement posted on its website.

The Selective Service System, which operates outside the Department of Defense, manages registration for the draft, not Army Recruiting Command, and did not authorize the messages.

“The Selective Service System is conducting business as usual,” the agency posted on Facebook. “In the event that a national emergency necessitates a draft, Congress and the President would need to pass official legislation to authorize a draft.”

Military officials are investigating the texts, but they haven’t identified where the phony messages originated.

Recipients were instructed to call the sender before reporting to the nearest recruiting station “for immediate departure to Iran,” and at least one recipient reported threats of jail time if they did not reply.

ADVERTISEMENT

All men 18 and older must register for the draft, which was abolished in 1973, but registering for the the Selective Service does not enlist a person into the military.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Fake texts order Americans to report for military service in Iran — or face jail

Published

2 mins ago

on

January 8, 2020

By

Cell phone users have received text messages ordering them to report for a military draft or face jail -- but the military says they're fake.

Fraudulent text messages went out this week following the assassination of Iranian general Qassim Suleimani notifying individuals they had been selected for the draft, as President Donald Trump ordered the emergency deployment of 3,500 paratroopers to Kuwait, reported the Army Times.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Are white evangelicals as concerned about Middle Eastern Christians as they say they are?

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 8, 2020

By

I am going to say something that I have never before said in public. I have professed my faith in Jesus Christ as my personal Lord and Savior.

More than once, actually.

I don’t remember how many times. Maybe half a dozen? I do remember each time had the same empirical result, which is to say no empirical result. I was the same after as I was before. I knew nothing had changed because my Christian upbringing taught the importance of the truth. What I didn’t know then, and what seems obvious now, is that the truth isn’t The Truth.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Political prophet who correctly predicted every presidential election since 1984 says Iran is trouble for Trump

Published

3 hours ago

on

January 8, 2020

By

Allan Lichtman is a political historian at American University and the author of "The Keys to the White House," a system that has helped him correctly predict the last nine presidential elections. He spoke with Salon over the weekend about how President Trump's startling decision to assassinate Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani will hurt him in the 2020 presidential election.First, a quick explanation about Lichtman's system: He has identified 13 "keys," a series of true-or-false statements which anticipate whether the incumbent party's presidential candidate will be elected in a given year. If six or more of the statements are false, the incumbent candidate will lose; if fewer than six are false, he or she will win. While Lichtman's system is somewhat complicated by elections where there is a split between the popular vote and the Electoral College results (as happened in 2000 and 2016), it has proved quite durable, successfully anticipating election outcomes since 1984. Its criteria include:
Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image