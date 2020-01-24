Fear over impeachment grows in Trumpworld as Trump’s legal team is shocked by power Democrat’s arguments

President Donald Trump’s legal team has been shocked by how powerful the arguments have been coming from the Democrats in the impeachment trial, Vanity Fair reported.

As Democrats have made their case this week, Republicans have learned a lot, according to Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA).

“As Donald Trump’s defense team prepares to make its first arguments on the floor of the Senate on Saturday, top Republicans are increasingly worried that Trump’s lawyers are woefully unprepared to counter Democrats’ meticulous, fact-based case for removing Trump,” the report said. “In the president’s circle there’s not full-blown panic—but there’s worry.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“A lot of Republicans think the Democrats have done a very good job,” Vanity Fair quoted a prominent Republican who is close to the White House legal team.

“It’s been a lot better than we expected,” said Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), according to Politico reporter Andrew Desiderio.

Desiderio said that Gaetz then lamented that the White House presented their case more like “an 8th-grade book report.”

Trump has been in a terrible mood as he’s endured the non-stop attacks on him airing on every network and cable news channel.

Read the rest at Vanity Fair.