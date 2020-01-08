Quantcast
Connect with us

Former GOP chair reveals why Republicans like Mike Lee are breaking from Trump on war with Iran

Published

1 min ago

on

The former chairman of the Republican National Committee explained on Wednesday why Republicans like Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) are willing to split from President Donald Trump on the issue of war with Iran.

Michael Steele, who served as Lt. Governor in Maryland prior to leading the Republica Party, was interviewed Wednesday by MSNBC’s Chuck Todd on “Meet the Press Daily.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Michael Steele, what I find interesting about his base on this one is like, 90% of the time the base just basically says whatever he says and blindly follow,” Todd noted. “Not on this.”

“There is a split,” he continued. “Tucker Carlson is willing to break with him. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Rand Paul (R-KY) are willing to break with him and stick by on this issue.”

Steele described it as, “the battle of the hawks versus the doves within the party itself.”

“And so, yeah, they’re willing to step out there more and push up against that. Why? Because it doesn’t necessarily — they can take the president on with something like this without losing any points because they have always kind of occupied the space and everybody kind of bakes them into the narrative,” he explained.

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Former GOP chair reveals why Republicans like Mike Lee are breaking from Trump on war with Iran

Published

1 min ago

on

January 8, 2020

By

The former chairman of the Republican National Committee explained on Wednesday why Republicans like Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) are willing to split from President Donald Trump on the issue of war with Iran.

Michael Steele, who served as Lt. Governor in Maryland prior to leading the Republica Party, was interviewed Wednesday by MSNBC's Chuck Todd on "Meet the Press Daily."

"Michael Steele, what I find interesting about his base on this one is like, 90% of the time the base just basically says whatever he says and blindly follow," Todd noted. "Not on this."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Mnuchin begs Democrats to wait until after the election to disclose how much the Secret Service spends on Trump’s travel

Published

60 mins ago

on

January 8, 2020

By

On Wednesday, the Washington Post reported that Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is imploring Democrats to change draft legislation that would disclose how much the Secret Service spends securing President Donald Trump's travel, so that the information is only made public after the presidential election.

The disclosure requirement is part of a broader bipartisan bill that would transfer control of the Secret Service back to the Treasury Department.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘A huge deal’: Nicolle Wallace breaks down implications of GOP senator splitting with Trump after briefing on Iran

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 8, 2020

By

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace was surprised after conservative Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) blasted the administration after receiving a briefing on why President Donald Trump chose to assassinate Iranian General Qassim Suleimani.

The host played a clip of Lee talking to reporters.

Lee said it was "probably the worst briefing I've seen, at least on a military issue, in the nine years I've served on the United States Senate."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image