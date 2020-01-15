Quantcast
Connect with us

George Conway links ‘narcissistic psychopath’ Trump’s threat against Yovanovitch to new stalking report

Published

2 hours ago

on

In a series of tweets on Wednesday morning, conservative attorney George Conway made a point of noting — as others have — that President Donald Trump may have hinted at the reported stalking of former Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch when he spoke with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky last year.

With explosive reports noting text messages between Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas and Robert Hyde, a Republican running for Congress in Connecticut, that seemed to indicate surveillance of the U.S. diplomat with the promise of escalation, the husband of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway tweeted that it would come as no surprise if Trump was involved.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Many tweets suggesting a possible link between the apparent surveillance of Yovanovitch to #IMPOTUS @realDonaldTrump’s later comment to Zelensky that ‘she’s going to go through some things’ have precipitously done so without considering an important, critical fact,” Conway tweeted before adding, “that @realDonaldTrump by any reasonable standard is a narcissistic psychopath, devoid of conscience, compassion, morality, and remorse. So everyone should factor that in.”

You can see the tweets below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Trump’s worst nightmare’: Impeachment managers praised for having ‘boss energy’

Published

17 mins ago

on

January 15, 2020

By

Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday announced the impeachment managers who will prosecute the case against President Donald Trump in the upcoming Senate trial during a Capitol Hill press conference.

House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) will be the lead impeachment manager, his assistants will be House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), House Democratic Caucus chairman Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), and Reps. Jason Crow (D-CO), Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Sylvia Garcia (D-TX), and Val Demings (D-FL).

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump ‘abused’ and ‘harassed’ Kirstjen Nielsen after she protested his command to shut down the border was illegal: report

Published

42 mins ago

on

January 15, 2020

By

During her tenure as Secretary of Homeland Security, Kirstjen Nielsen was a ruthlessly loyal enforcer of President Donald Trump's will, overseeing the "zero-tolerance" policy that ripped children from their families and then lying about it.

But according to the upcoming book "A Very Stable Genius," by reporters Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig, Nielsen actually drew the line at one directive Trump gave her, which she told him was illegal: "Shutting down" the border.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump fires off a confusing complaint about ‘another Con Job’ after Pelosi names impeachment managers

Published

48 mins ago

on

January 15, 2020

By

President Donald Trump lashed out at Democrats after Speaker Nancy Pelosi named the seven impeachment managers who will serve as prosecutors in his Senate trial.

"Here we go again, another Con Job by the Do Nothing Democrats," Trump posted on Twitter.

"All of this work was supposed to be done by the House, not the Senate," he said, even though today's actions were done by the House, not the Senate.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1217469828656701442

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image