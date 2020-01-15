George Conway links ‘narcissistic psychopath’ Trump’s threat against Yovanovitch to new stalking report

In a series of tweets on Wednesday morning, conservative attorney George Conway made a point of noting — as others have — that President Donald Trump may have hinted at the reported stalking of former Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch when he spoke with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky last year.

With explosive reports noting text messages between Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas and Robert Hyde, a Republican running for Congress in Connecticut, that seemed to indicate surveillance of the U.S. diplomat with the promise of escalation, the husband of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway tweeted that it would come as no surprise if Trump was involved.

“Many tweets suggesting a possible link between the apparent surveillance of Yovanovitch to #IMPOTUS @realDonaldTrump’s later comment to Zelensky that ‘she’s going to go through some things’ have precipitously done so without considering an important, critical fact,” Conway tweeted before adding, “that @realDonaldTrump by any reasonable standard is a narcissistic psychopath, devoid of conscience, compassion, morality, and remorse. So everyone should factor that in.”

You can see the tweets below:

… that @realDonaldTrump by any reasonable standard is a narcissistic psychopath, devoid of conscience, compassion, morality, and remorse. So everyone should factor that in. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 15, 2020