Giuliani associate has exposed how Trump’s lawyers were running a ‘criminal organization’: CNN analyst

On CNN Tuesday, former Bill Clinton White House Press Secretary Joe Lockhart broke down the full scale of what was revealed in the documents turned over to the House Intelligence Committee by indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas.

“This really shines a light on — I think — the criminal organization aspect of this,” said Lockhart. “I mean, think of it for a second, if we go back to the Senate trial. The president has expressed interest in having Jay Sekulow, who is now up to his ears in this, Rudy Giuliani, who is up to his ears in this, and Alan Dershowitz, who is being sued as part of the Jeffrey Epstein case. Lawyers are supposed to be clean, not the people involved in the mess.”

“And the letter that Giuliani sent to [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky, he cites he wants to bring Victoria Toensing, who is representing a corrupt oligarch that the U.S. is trying to extradite right now,” added Lockhart. “These people are all criminals. And they’re working, and the president is saying, use my card as president of the United States.”

