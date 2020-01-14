Giuliani associate has exposed how Trump’s lawyers were running a ‘criminal organization’: CNN analyst
On CNN Tuesday, former Bill Clinton White House Press Secretary Joe Lockhart broke down the full scale of what was revealed in the documents turned over to the House Intelligence Committee by indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas.
“This really shines a light on — I think — the criminal organization aspect of this,” said Lockhart. “I mean, think of it for a second, if we go back to the Senate trial. The president has expressed interest in having Jay Sekulow, who is now up to his ears in this, Rudy Giuliani, who is up to his ears in this, and Alan Dershowitz, who is being sued as part of the Jeffrey Epstein case. Lawyers are supposed to be clean, not the people involved in the mess.”
“And the letter that Giuliani sent to [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky, he cites he wants to bring Victoria Toensing, who is representing a corrupt oligarch that the U.S. is trying to extradite right now,” added Lockhart. “These people are all criminals. And they’re working, and the president is saying, use my card as president of the United States.”
Watch below:
CNN
Giuliani associate has exposed how Trump’s lawyers were running a ‘criminal organization’: CNN analyst
On CNN Tuesday, former Bill Clinton White House Press Secretary Joe Lockhart broke down the full scale of what was revealed in the documents turned over to the House Intelligence Committee by indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas.
"This really shines a light on — I think — the criminal organization aspect of this," said Lockhart. "I mean, think of it for a second, if we go back to the Senate trial. The president has expressed interest in having Jay Sekulow, who is now up to his ears in this, Rudy Giuliani, who is up to his ears in this, and Alan Dershowitz, who is being sued as part of the Jeffrey Epstein case. Lawyers are supposed to be clean, not the people involved in the mess."
CNN
CNN host shocked as Dem uses Trump’s own words to make the case Suleimani killing was about impeachment
Congressman John Garamendi (D-CA) said Tuesday on CNN that he did not believe President Donald Trump's justifications for the killing of Iranian general Qassem Suleimani.
"If you take a look at the president's record of lies, half-truths, and fabrications -- what, over 15,000 in the three years he has been in office -- there's a very good track record that, yeah, he's just trying to make it up as he goes," Garamendi told CNN's Kate Bolduan.
"He saw an opportunity -- probably more to do with impeachment than anything else -- to take Suleimani out, and in doing so, now's he got to find some sort of justification for having done so."
CNN
‘I wouldn’t trust a thing they share’: Intelligence Dem blasts Russia’s latest hacking scheme to finish what Trump started
On Monday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," Rep. Denny Heck (D-WA) condemned the Russian government's apparent attempt to hack the dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden that President Donald Trump attempted to coerce from the Ukrainian president.
"A breaking story in The New York Times [is] reporting that Russian military hackers targeted Burisma, which is the Ukrainian gas company which Hunter Biden served on the board of," said anchor Erin Burnett. "And experts are saying the timing of this hacking was sort of as this story was breaking about Hunter Biden. This was happening over the past few months. The suggestion is that Russia is looking for information on this story and dirt on Joe Biden. What do you make of that?"