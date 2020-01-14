Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner met with Giuliani henchman Lev Parnas — according to newly unearthed photo

Rudy Giuliani’s indicted associate Lev Parnas met Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner at least once — based on a newly revealed photograph.

Parnas’ attorney Joseph Bondy shared a photo of the Ukraine-born businessman with President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter and son-in-law — who both serve as White House advisers — with Daily Beast reporter Betsy Woodruff Swan.

The Giuliani associate has met many other figures in Trump’s orbit, including the president himself, before he was indicted last year on a variety of Federal Election Campaign Act violations in the Southern District of New York.

Parnas and his attorney have pushed for his testimony before the House Intelligence Committee that conducted the impeachment inquiry into Trump’s pressure campaign against Ukraine.