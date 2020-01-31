Giuliani talked about his former Ukrainian client during a meeting with top Zelensky aide in summer 2019

Rudy Giuliani has been caught wheeling and dealing in Ukraine again, as the impeachment trial against his client, President Donald Trump, continues.

The Washington Post reported Friday that Giuliani met with a top Ukrainian official in a luxury hotel in Spain in Aug. 2019. While there, he was still pushing for the investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his family.

“But first, Giuliani made a personal ask on behalf of a former client in Ukraine,” the report revealed. “Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, for whom Giuliani has said he did consulting work, was on the verge of being fired by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky from a separate post as the appointed head of the city administration, a move that would greatly reduce his power. Giuliani urged a Zelensky adviser at the Madrid conclave to retain Klitschko, according to Lev Parnas, a former Giuliani associate.”

Giuliani has faced intense scrutiny of his questionable behavior in Ukraine over the last two years. While he is not registered as a foreign agent or a staffer of the State Department, Giuliani was negotiating with Zelensky’s team on behalf of the president. In a letter, he explained that he was the personal lawyer to the president and was speaking about personal matters that were important to the president.

Read the full report at the Washington Post.