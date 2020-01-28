Giuliani upset Democrats want testimony from Bolton but not him
Rudy Giuliani is feeling left out.The former New York mayor was upset Tuesday that Democrats are leaving him out in the cold while pressing for John Bolton to be called as a witness at President Donal…
Ruff justice: Harvey Weinstein laughs off Chihuahua claim
Harvey Weinstein's rape and sexual assault trial considered an unexpected question on Tuesday: was the heavyset former Hollywood titan scared of a Chihuahua called Peanut?
During a light moment in proceedings dominated by uncomfortable testimony, the roommate of one of Weinstein's accusers recalled how her pet pooch had chased him around their apartment.
Elizabeth Entin told the New York court that Mimi Haleyi, who accuses Weinstein of forcibly performing oral sex on her in 2006, called her and said "something weird had happened."
"She said Harvey Weinstein showed up at our apartment and pushed his way in. I was a little startled and asked what happened?" said Entin.
US developing vaccine against deadly China virus: officials
The United States said Tuesday it was developing a vaccine against a deadly virus that originated in China, and urged Beijing to step up its cooperation with international health authorities.
The US government is keen to place its own teams on the ground to review the raw data and learn more about the pathogen, which has so far claimed more than 100 lives.
"We have already started at the NIH and with many of our collaborators on the developing of a vaccine," National Institutes for Health (NIH) official Anthony Fauci told reporters.
The process would take three months to start the first trial, three more months to gather data, before being able to move into its second phase.
Historians unveil rare photos of Sobibor death camp
Berlin (AFP) - Hundreds of newly discovered photographs, including some taken at the Sobibor death camp, represent a "quantum leap" in research into Nazi crimes against humanity, historians at the Berlin museum Topography of Terror said Tuesday.
Historians said the "exceptional collection" provided unprecedented insights into the Sobibor camp in German Nazi-occupied Poland, about which little is known even 75 years after the end of World War II.
The trove, consisting of 361 black-and-white photos and several written documents, also includes photos believed to show convicted Nazi guard John Demjanjuk, who denied ever being at Sobibor.