‘Give me a break’: CNN analyst explains why Trump defense of Rudy Giuliani was terrible
While the Senate impeachment trial against President Donald Trump paused for a dinner break, CNN analysts responded to the White House’s afternoon defense of the president was by blaming the Biden family.
Political commentator Gloria Borger noted that Trump lawyer, Eric Herschmann, going after former President Barack Obama just seemed desperate.
“Give me a break,” she said. “What does that have to do with any of this right now? His defense boiled down to, ‘He did it, so what? He did it. He was trying to root out corruption.’ But if he was concerned about rooting out corruption, why haven’t we seen more of that? His defense was, ‘He had a reason to do it. It’s OK. Therefore it was in the national interest.’ This wasn’t just about Joe Biden.”
When it came to the defense of Rudy Giuliani, Borger pointed out why the case flopped too.
“The Giuliani defense is, ‘He’s a bit player. He didn’t have anything to do with this,'” she summarized. “Nevermind that in a May 23rd meeting, with the three amigos, the president said the Ukrainians have been trying — they’re out to get me. Talk to Rudy. They had come back from the inauguration. They were excited about getting this money to Ukraine and the president said, ‘Talk to Rudy.'”
She continued, bringing up many of the instances in which the president specifically cited Giuliani or the evidence showing Giuliani’s involvement.
“Nevermind that Rudy Giuliani wrote a letter [below] to Zelensky saying, ‘I’m representing the president of the United States. I’m his personal attorney,'” Borger continued. He was called a colorful diversion, a minor player, a shiny object designed to distract you because the Democrats did pay an awful lot of attention to Rudy Giuliani. The reason they did that is because they were trying to show you that Rudy Giuliani was actually running foreign policy here for his own personal benefit and they were — the president’s attorneys were saying, ‘That’s really not the case. Don’t pay attention to Rudy. Not important.'”
See her comments in the video and the Giuliani-signed letter below:
Trump’s lawyers slammed by CNN’s Toobin for ‘parade of lies’ about Biden’s involvement in Ukraine
On CNN Monday, chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin argued that the White House team's defense in the impeachment trial was disastrously bad.
"I thought Attorney General [Pam] Bondi did an effective job of showing how sleazy the hiring of Hunter Biden was," acknowledged Toobin. However, he added "her discussion, and Eric Herschmann's discussion, of the role of Joe Biden, vice president at the time, was a parade of lies. Just outrageously false in every fact, in every insinuation ... this idea that he engineered the fire firing of [Ukrainian prosecutor] Viktor Shokin to get his son in. Since Joe Biden is the one who is running for president, that seems to be enormously important."
White House lawyer says politicians must separate their business and political interests — even though Trump never has
On Monday, White House lawyer Eric Herschmann tried to change the subject of the impeachment trial to GOP conspiracy theories about Hunter Biden's work for Ukraine — and made an impassioned argument for overhauling ethics laws to prevent conflicts of interest for senior government officials.
"I actually think that this is something that is undisputed, that Ukraine had a particularly bad corruption problem," said Herschmann. "It was so corrupt that dealing with corruption and solving the corruption was a priority for our U.S. foreign policy. Here is how one knowledgeable observer of Ukraine put it in 2015. Quote, 'It is not enough to set up a new anti-corruption bureau and establish a prosecutor fight corruption, the office of prosecutor general needs to be reformed, and the judiciary needs to be overhauled, and the energy sector needs to be competitive and ruled by market principles and not sweetheart deals. It is not enough to push through the laws to increase transparency with regard to the official sources of income. Senior elected officials have to remove all conflicts between their business interests and their government responsibilities.'"