‘Give me a break’: Internet unleashes on ‘snowflakes’ Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski for complaint about Schiff

CNN’s Manu Raju revealed after the Senate adjourned that Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) audibly disputed Rep. Adam Schiff’s (D-CA) quotation of a CBS News report threatening senators.

“She shook her head and said, ‘No they didn’t. No, that’s not true,'” Raju reported.

Sens. Tom Cotton (R-AR), Jim Risch (R-ID) Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and John Barrasso also said that the report was false.

Republicans are INCENSED about Adam Schiff’s comment about the CBS report that senators had been warned they’d have their “head on a pike” if they convict. “He lost me there,” Lisa Murkowski said. John Barrasso blasted Schiff for “spread falsehoods … on the Senate floor.” — Griffin Connolly (@GriffinConnolly) January 25, 2020

It prompted an outburst by CNN legal analyst Jeff Toobin, who exclaimed, “Give me a break!”

Former George W. Bush adviser Mark McKinnon called a kind of “strawman argument” to justify the fact that they couldn’t argue the facts.

It infuriated so many online that they took to Twitter to attack the senators for being so easily willing to dismiss everything they’ve learned in the last three days to vote against witnesses, all because Schiff cited a report they didn’t like.

You can see the tweets below:

"I wish @lisamurkowski was as upset about Trump trying to compromise the integrity of our election system as she is about a news story." "Adam Schiff quotes a news report and she gets the vapors and has to go to her fainting couch." #ImpeachmentTrials #RepublicanSenators pic.twitter.com/TgoJW76sns — Sarah Burris (@SarahBurris) January 25, 2020

“I simply can’t uphold the Constitution anymore because ADAM SCHIFF OFFENDED ME!”

— @lisamurkowski pic.twitter.com/OzLH3FbIIE — Joshua Lander (@lander) January 25, 2020

'I was thinking about upholding my oath of office until he brought up that news story" but liberals are the easily triggered snowflakes, amirite? https://t.co/wjAU52DEyz — Evan Sutton (@3vanSutton) January 25, 2020

These Senators had better hope Americans don't fall for this theatrical claim that they're so unprofessional and unpatriotic that they'd abandon their solemn duty to decide if Trump's conduct is impeachable because they didn't like a reference to a a major news outlet's story. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) January 25, 2020

.@lisamurkowski If the head on a pike ref is wrong confront the reporters. We need to see documents, hear witnesses. Mueller is an old school marine who couldn't find the commander in chief innocent. Now y'all seem to be letting him slide on really pernicious acts. Pls take care — cbarbanel (@cbarbanel) January 25, 2020

As an Alaskan constituent I am calling on @lisamurkowski to hold a town hall and explain why she decided to destroy democracy and defend a criminal because Adam Schiff referenced a news report I am also calling on @adndotcom @ktuu @ktva to hold Murkowski accountable https://t.co/NoQutJZyX4 — Jonathan Jewel (@jonathanjewel) January 25, 2020

I agree. Trying to justify their vote. — PeppermintPatty🔆 (@Peppermint_18) January 25, 2020

@SenatorCollins you are a disgrace and everyone can see through you https://t.co/paMvHZzgdL — Sara Callahan (@SaraACallahan) January 25, 2020

Hey @SenatorCollins and @lisamurkowski, OWN your role in this process and stop blaming others. Do the right thing …praying you both have #moralcourage pic.twitter.com/ZegqK1LVjv — Skeeter (@WeSeeYou65) January 25, 2020

Trump would NEVER take revenge on any Republican who crossed him! cc: Jeff Flake

Justin Amash

Mark Sanford

John McCain (Trump spat on his grave) All "heads on pikes." If you think you're a "cut through the BS" savvy type, show some goddamn savvy about fake GOP outrage. — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) January 25, 2020

These GOP senators are a joke. They will grab to anything. — Dark Times (@DarkAges_2019) January 25, 2020

They were looking for a tidbit to disagree with and they found it. — J.S. Gwynne (@kjguin) January 25, 2020

"We already knew the President* was a mobster. Why did he have to rub our noses in it?" — Jhonni (@Lecteronthelam) January 25, 2020

Maybe Dianne should have another talk with her. pic.twitter.com/iACamjW7Iw — Janine Dupras 🏳️‍🌈 🤦‍♀️😬😩😳🍷 (@DuprasJanine) January 25, 2020

No one in media should fall for this. @lisamurkowski et al. are just looking for any excuse not call witnesses or hold a fair trial. It’s indefensible that @RepAdamSchiff’s innocuous comment offends the @SenateGOP more than Trump’s illegal behavior & abuse of power. #HeadOnAPike — Maya Contreras (@mayatcontreras) January 25, 2020

@lisamurkowski Shame Shame Shame Shame! #Trump is a pathological liar, but Schiff Prefaces something that he states may not be true and NOW your upset?! Shame on you! — AKinOKC (@a_msullivan) January 25, 2020

@senatorcollins @lisamurkowski Before they try to run with this as an excuse not to vote for witnesses or to acquit Trump they should understand (especially Collins) that no one is buying the fake outrage and they will face real voter outrage in November. — Ray Beck (@niteowl41) January 25, 2020

The Senators claiming they weren't aware of pressure from the WH are being disingenuous. The stories have been coming out daily for a week, Trump has tweeted about it and McConnell has made it clear; loyalty is demanded! #fakeoutrage #RightMatters — Stealthgirl (@stealthgirl21) January 25, 2020

Ask @SenatorCollins and @lisamurkowski if they do all this pearl clutching when Trump calls people names or when @MarshaBlackburn insults a Purple Heart recipient. Give me a break. Vote them all out in 2020. — Dr Robin (@Robinindfw) January 25, 2020

@lisamurkowski Riiiiiight THAT’S where he lost you. You and Collins are Republicans,You couldn’t care less about Democracy dying as long as you keep your power. You are Trump https://t.co/I4Q2ukbWVu — Susan ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 (@musiklpn) January 25, 2020

@lisamurkowski @SenatorCollins @ThomTillis @SenateGOP

I'm waiting for your outrage over this comment by your president, but all I hear are crickets. Why is that? https://t.co/pqSArtkT01 — suedioh 77 (@SusanMDOrazio1) January 25, 2020

“He was doing fine with moral courage until he got to the head on the pike. That's where he lost me,” Murkowksi said, per @jeffzeleny. “He’s a good orator you got to give him that … He was moving right along …and then he got to a couple places and it was just unnecessary.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 25, 2020

@lisamurkowski @SenatorCollins Just wondering: do Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski have any outrage to spare about the Secretary of State screaming obscenities at an NPR reporter today, or did they spend it all on Adam Schiff reading a line from a CBS news report? #GOPCowards — BigMoneyGrip (@ericljames) January 25, 2020

Please tell us how it fell which @GOP clutched their pearls PATHETIC reporting poor republican senators @MittRomney @lisamurkowski @SenatorCollins stuck in such a really really tough spot POTUS really mean can’t save America — Andrew Spanburgh (@CaptainKilgore) January 25, 2020

Explain this to me, b/c you disagree with how decisions were made on subpoenas, you’re going to dismiss the case? Not dismissing b/c Trump is innocent, but only to punish the prosecutors? Even when you can now hear from the witnesses you wished they’d call? That makes no sense. https://t.co/rn9gOTgRvU — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 24, 2020

You will be remember as a one of Trump dog if you choose crooked Trump over the constitution.. — Son (@nosliw1972) January 25, 2020

Remind Murkowski @lisamurkowski as she pearl clutches about Trump threatening execution of whistleblower: "You know what we used to do in the old days when we were smart? Right? The spies & treason, we used to handle it a little differently than we do now" https://t.co/G09BAsH4o9 — Legacy Trade JahNavi 🦋 🌊 (@legacy_trade) January 25, 2020

@lisamurkowski why she is not outraged by the incident of career statewoman like Marie Yovanovitch getting thrashed by Donald Trump?? — Centrist Avenger (@BeingCorleone) January 25, 2020

The Oh-So Disappointed's Growing List of Excuses For Acquitting ClownKing: Oh, woe is me! You claim failure to call witnesses is a cover up Oh, my precious offended ears! You've named Sekulow a liar after he, as usual, lied Oh, my fragile🖤! The sun has risen, the sky blue — 🌊“In a time of universal deceit…" #Blue2020 (@tbmom09) January 25, 2020

Susan Collins yelled out "not true"? @SenSusanCollins… WHO PASSED A DAMN NOTE TO THE CHIEF JUSTICE BECAUSE SHE WAS UPSET ABOUT DECORUM, shouted out in the middle of the trial when the DECORUM rules call for her to be silent on pain of imprisonment?#ImpeachmentTrial — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 25, 2020

@lisamurkowski I never thought I would ever say Sarah Palin was the best thing that ever happened to the GOP in Alaska. At least she went rogue & saved her image at some point, you seemed destined to wear the GOP scarlet letter with Pride! Do the right thing — Da Rrell Jones (@RealDJones2) January 25, 2020

@lisamurkowski You are such a coward. A MOUNTAIN of evidence describes trumps corruption and obstruction- HIGH CRIMES AND MISDEMEANORS and all you can offer is a pathetic complaint abt more evidence introduced. Enjoy your time in office. You won’t be re-elected. — Vicky Robinson (@vicrob21) January 25, 2020

@lisamurkowski @SenJohnBarrasso your fake outrage is so transparent. You weren’t gonna vote against trump anyway. — LISA CONNOR (@connorlk3) January 25, 2020

@lisamurkowski @SenatorCollins

Really? The "head on a pike" comment is the excuse you'll use to absolve a traitor? Hit too close to home? Posturing to the detriment of your country will stain your legacy, your memory and your kids lives… You two are pathetic. — Justice Dems Are Used Colostomy Bags (@icyjuicy) January 25, 2020

On the same day that audio is released of President Trump telling Lev Parnas "to get rid of her" regarding an American Ambassador, @lisamurkowski is finding it hard to believe that Trump (or his aides) could've threatened someone? Give me a break. — Nick Vucic (@npv708) January 25, 2020

I used to respect Lisa Murkowski. Every bit of that respect is gone. Alaska deserves better. We all deserve better. — Paula (@PaulaBonaFide) January 25, 2020

Trump didn't lose you when he said – 'You can do anything….grab them by the P~~~Y? Asking for me and all my #MeToo Friends. https://t.co/nuXpxqCJyQ — Southern Sister Resister (@ResisterSis20) January 25, 2020

@lisamurkowski @SenSusanCollins are you saying @realDonaldTrump has been peachy keen in all your conversations? Schiff was only reporting on a report that was very likely stated by the President. Maybe this would be a good reason to demand #WitnessesAndDocuments to verify. https://t.co/LZfvC3yLmK — Helyn4 (@helyn4) January 25, 2020

@lisamurkowski Why would Schiff lose you at the pike comment?? He said he didn't know if that was true, but you are claiming discouragement by that? What? Considering we have a bully in the WH, it wouldn't be inconceivable. Wake up and stop trying to get out of doing your job — M🕯ssy (@SmithMissy) January 25, 2020