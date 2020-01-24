Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Give me a break’: Internet unleashes on ‘snowflakes’ Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski for complaint about Schiff

Published

13 mins ago

on

CNN’s Manu Raju revealed after the Senate adjourned that Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) audibly disputed Rep. Adam Schiff’s (D-CA) quotation of a CBS News report threatening senators.

“She shook her head and said, ‘No they didn’t. No, that’s not true,'” Raju reported.

Sens. Tom Cotton (R-AR), Jim Risch (R-ID) Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and John Barrasso also said that the report was false.

ADVERTISEMENT

It prompted an outburst by CNN legal analyst Jeff Toobin, who exclaimed, “Give me a break!”

Former George W. Bush adviser Mark McKinnon called a kind of “strawman argument” to justify the fact that they couldn’t argue the facts.

It infuriated so many online that they took to Twitter to attack the senators for being so easily willing to dismiss everything they’ve learned in the last three days to vote against witnesses, all because Schiff cited a report they didn’t like.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can see the tweets below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Give me a break’: Internet unleashes on ‘snowflakes’ Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski for complaint about Schiff

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 24, 2020

By

CNN's Manu Raju revealed after the Senate adjourned that Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) audibly disputed Rep. Adam Schiff's (D-CA) quotation of a CBS News report threatening senators.

"She shook her head and said, 'No they didn't. No, that's not true,'" Raju reported.

Sens. Tom Cotton (R-AR), Jim Risch (R-ID) Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and John Barrasso also said that the report was false.

https://twitter.com/GriffinConnolly/status/1220891285910892544

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Maddow breaks down the evidence against Mike Pompeo: ‘How is he still Secretary of State?’

Published

21 mins ago

on

January 24, 2020

By

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow was shocked that Mike Pompeo remains Secretary of State despite all of the damning evidence that has emerged about his role in the Ukraine scandal for which President Donald Trump was impeached.

"Remember there's this thing with this guy Dmytro Firtash? So this Ukrainian oligarch who is charged with serious bribery charges in the United States, he's fighting extradition -- all the money in the world, the Kremlin's man in Ukraine, the prosecutors say he's an upper-echelon associate of Russian organized crimes," Maddow noted. "What is he doing in this story anyway?"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

LISTEN: ‘Take her out’ tape released an hour after House ended opening arguments in Trump’s impeachment trial

Published

43 mins ago

on

January 24, 2020

By

Late on Friday night, ABC News released an audio recording reportedly documenting President Donald Trump ordering associates to "take out" then-Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

"A recording obtained by ABC News appears to capture President Donald Trump telling associates he wanted the then-U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch fired while speaking at a small gathering that included Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman -- two former business associates of Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani who have since been indicted in New York," ABC News reported.

"The recording appears to contradict statements by Trump and support the narrative that has been offered by Parnas during broadcast interviews in recent days. Sources familiar with the recording said the recording was made during an intimate April 30, 2018, dinner at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.," the network said.

Continue Reading
 
 