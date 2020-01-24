GOP senator blows off new evidence against Trump — days after whining that there was no new evidence
An explosive report from ABC News on Friday morning detailed an audio recording purportedly of President Donald Trump demanding the firing of Marie Yovanovitch, in which the president instructs his henchmen to “get rid of her” and “take her out.”
Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY), when asked by reporters about this new evidence Friday afternoon, blew it off as not a big deal.
“There will be new evidence every day!” he said in shrugging off the purported recording of the president. “There will be something new that comes out every day!”
However, the senator sang a different tune just two days ago when he echoed Republican talking points by complaining that House Democrats’ impeachment trial case hasn’t featured any new evidence.
“Well, we’ve just come out of 6 hours of testimony so far today, I didn’t hear anything new at all,” the senator said on Wednesday.
Watch the video of Barrasso blowing off new evidence against the president below.
.@SenJohnBarrasso summarily dismisses newly revealed recording of Trump telling Parnas he wanted Yovanovitch taken out: “There will be new evidence every day.”
Incredible. pic.twitter.com/afZeMWgw8b
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 24, 2020
