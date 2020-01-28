Quantcast
GOP senators furious at White House counsel Cipollone for not alerting them about Bolton manuscript: report

12 mins ago

John Bolton’s book manuscript have blown up Republican hopes for a speedy impeachment trial, and President Donald Trump’s defense team conceded it was “a complication.”

The former national security adviser claims Trump explicitly tied Ukraine aid to an investigation of Joe Biden, and Senate Republicans are furious the White House apparently knew about the allegations but didn’t prepare for the possibility they would leak before the trial ended, reported Axios.

“It’s still possible it could end this week,” one GOP aide told the website. “But over the weekend Republicans were like, ‘Oh, the White House doesn’t have to do anything, they should just run [the clock] out.’ But now they have to actually do the work.”

Senators are specifically angry at White House counsel Pat Cipollone, who they suspect knew about Bolton’s claims but insisted during his defense that no evidence showed Trump linking the military aid to any investigations.

“I don’t see how it’s possible he didn’t,” one GOP aide told Axios. “My boss was pissed to read about it in the Times.”

Bolton sent his manuscript to the White House for pre-publication review Dec. 30, but the National Security Council spokesman insisted “no White House personnel outside the NSC have reviewed the manuscript.”

