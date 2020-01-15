‘Has Pompeo said anything?’ Morning Joe singles out secretary of state for ducking Yovanovitch stalking revelations
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough called out Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over the latest revelations of a scheme to force out former Ukrainian ambassador Marie Yovanovitch amid a pressure scheme against that country’s new government.
Lev Parnas, an indicted associate of President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, released notes and other documents showing that he and Republican congressional candidate Robert Hyde were monitoring Yovanovitch and may have discussed harming her.
“These guys are over there, the henchman are over there, Hyde is over there, and an American ambassador is being tailed by somebody that appears to be connected to the president’s attorney or at the very least the president’s attorney’s henchmen,” Scarborough said. “I mean, this is what they do in Russia, right? right? Is this what they do in Russia? They follow their people in other countries to make sure they’re sufficiently loyal.”
The “Morning Joe” host couldn’t think of a parallel to their scheme in U.S. history.
“If this has happened in America, before where a president’s personal attorney hires henchmen who are now indicted, of course, I’d like a parallel in American history, because there is not one,” Scarborough said. “That is important to talk about.”
Yovanovitch testified before the House Intelligence Committee that she was warned by a State Department colleague to leave Ukraine immediately because her safety was in danger, and Scarborough said Pompeo must tell the public what he knew about that.
“Has Pompeo said anything about this?” Scarborough said. “Has Pompeo criticized anybody about this, about a U.S. ambassador’s safety being at risk and being told to get on a plane and go home because she is not safe? Has Pompeo — has he spoken out about this incident, as well?”
2020 Election
Warren loudly cheered for saying the only candidates on stage ‘who have won every single election they’ve been in are the women’
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren appears to have had the best moment of the night at Tuesday Democratic debate. When asked to discuss the current story of the day – can a woman become president in the United States? – Warren appears to have scored big, based on the debate audience's reaction.
"Senator Warren, what did you think when Sen. Sanders told you a woman could not win the election?" she was asked.
"I disagreed," Warren said, appearing to take a breath before responding. "Bernie is my friend, and I'm not here to try to fight with Bernie."
"But look. This question about whether or not a woman can be president has been raised and it's time for us to attack it, head on. I think the best way to talk about who can win is by looking at people's winning records. So, can a woman beat Donald Trump? Look at the men on this stage. Collectively they have lost ten elections. The only people on this stage who have won every single election that they’ve been in are the women."
Breaking Banner
Ex-White House official drops hammer on Mike Pompeo after ‘two-bit criminals’ stalked Ukraine ambassador
Addressing a House document dump that provided more evidence in Donald Trump's still-growing Ukraine scandal, a former White House official claimed on CNN that to all appearances White House foreign policy has been being conducted by "two-bit mobsters."
"New Day" hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota skipped over Tuesday night's Democratic debate to point to notes and texts from Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas that indicated that former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch was being stalked with hints of personal threats.
"These new text messages were provided to Congress by Giuliani's foreigner associate Lev Parnas," host Camerota explained. " To dig up dirt on the Didens and to take down Marie Yovanovitch. The materials include this letter to Ukraine's president, and in it Giuliani requested a meeting indicating he is working with the U.S. president's knowledge and consent. That this is the first where Giuliani links efforts to President Trump. There is also this note in Vienna that mentions to get Zelensky to announce an investigation of the Bidens."
Meghan Markle could face estranged father in court over leaked letter: media
Prince Harry's wife Meghan could face her father in court over the publication of a letter she wrote to him, British media said Wednesday, as she made a public appearance in Canada.
Meghan launched legal action against The Mail on Sunday's publishers in October after the tabloid printed a handwritten letter it had been shown by Thomas Markle.
The middle-market weekly newspaper has now issued its defense, leading to the possibility that Meghan and her father could be called to testify against each other.
Harry and Meghan are in the eye of a storm after sensationally quitting as full-time royals last week -- before they had discussed their plans with Queen Elizabeth II.