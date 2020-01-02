‘He forgot to zip his pants’: Ex-prosecutor says Giuliani lacks enough attention to detail to try Trump’s impeachment

Rudy Giuliani told the press this week that he would be more than willing to testify before the Senate for President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. But what he really thinks he should be doing is defending the president in the trial.

In an MSNBC panel discussion Thursday, former federal prosecutor Cynthia Alksne explained that the last person who should be trying the case for the president is Giuliani.

“Nobody is going to put Rudy Giuliani in charge of his trial,” she told MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle. “This is a guy who recently went to The New Yorker, gave an interview, and forgot to zip up his pants. He does not have the attention to detail to try a case at this point. I mean, you’ve got to be kidding me.”

Ruhle asked if Giuliani should be a witness in the trial.

“It would be explosive, but there is no chance they’re going to do that,” Alksne continued. “The president says ‘I would love to testify,’ Rudy says he would love to testify, the president would love to release his tax returns, the president would love to talk to [former special counsel Robert] Mueller, none of that is true. They just say it to keep it repeated. There’s just no way. Rudy Giuliani was the guy who caused this scandal. He has caused this impeachment on some level to Trump by encouraging this dangerous behavior and to trying to extort the president of Ukraine.”

She explained that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) wouldn’t allow Giuliani, a “drug-deal bomb-thrower,” to testify. Former DNI John Bolton commented after leaving office that Giuliani was essentially making a “drug deal” with Ukraine and was nothing more than a “drug dealer.”

Ruhle noted that Giuliani has traveled to Ukraine more than Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Watch the comments below: