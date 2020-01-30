Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Hell to pay’: Dem senator serves notice to GOP that impeachment cover-up will blow up in their faces

Published

19 mins ago

on

Appearing on MSNBC late Wednesday night, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) let his Republican colleagues in the Senate know that they had better think carefully about “whitewashing” the impeachment trial of Donald Trump because they will pay for it at a later time.

Speaking with host Brian Williams, Murphy expressed disgust at the defenses put forth by attorneys representing the president.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think that there were a lot of Republicans in that chamber today, as they saw what was coming for them if they had to go back to their constituents and explain why they refused to hear testimony from the most key individual [John Bolton] available to testify as to the president’s role in this corruption,” he told the host.

Adding he didn’t know how many Republicans would vote to hear from witnesses, Murphy added, “I think there is going to be hell to pay, both for those who voted for this cover-up and for our country as well.”

Watch below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Hell to pay’: Dem senator serves notice to GOP that impeachment cover-up will blow up in their faces

Published

18 mins ago

on

January 30, 2020

By

Appearing on MSNBC late Wednesday night, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) let his Republican colleagues in the Senate know that they had better think carefully about "whitewashing" the impeachment trial of Donald Trump because they will pay for it at a later time.

Speaking with host Brian Williams, Murphy expressed disgust at the defenses put forth by attorneys representing the president.

"I think that there were a lot of Republicans in that chamber today, as they saw what was coming for them if they had to go back to their constituents and explain why they refused to hear testimony from the most key individual [John Bolton] available to testify as to the president's role in this corruption," he told the host.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here’s how Democrats may have undermined their case for impeachment

Published

58 mins ago

on

January 30, 2020

By

In the summer of 2016, President Barack Obama and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump didn't agree about much, except for one obscure issue of U.S. foreign policy: lethal military aid to Ukraine.

As commander in chief, Obama objected to such assistance, even in the face of a Russian proxy war. So did candidate Trump. On the eve of Trump's nomination, his allies replaced the GOP platform's demand for "lethal defensive weapons" with a call for "appropriate assistance,"a formulation that Obama might have used.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

An old Ted Cruz quote proves he had a very different opinion on the core of Trump’s impeachment just months ago

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 30, 2020

By

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz Texas was once a fierce opponent of Donald Trump in the 2016 election, but he’s now become a happy warrior for the president, especially in the face of impeachment.

But as Cruz has settled into his defense that Trump did nothing wrong in the Ukraine scandal, his attitude is in stark contradiction with worries he expressed just months ago, in May of 2019.

At the time, Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the Russia investigation had been released by the Justice Department, and Attorney General Bill Barr was defending his own response to the end of the probe. Cruz, along with other Republicans, were proclaiming Trump’s supposed vindication and raising alarms about the origins of the Russia investigation under former President Barack Obama.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image