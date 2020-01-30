‘Hell to pay’: Dem senator serves notice to GOP that impeachment cover-up will blow up in their faces

Appearing on MSNBC late Wednesday night, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) let his Republican colleagues in the Senate know that they had better think carefully about “whitewashing” the impeachment trial of Donald Trump because they will pay for it at a later time.

Speaking with host Brian Williams, Murphy expressed disgust at the defenses put forth by attorneys representing the president.

“I think that there were a lot of Republicans in that chamber today, as they saw what was coming for them if they had to go back to their constituents and explain why they refused to hear testimony from the most key individual [John Bolton] available to testify as to the president’s role in this corruption,” he told the host.

Adding he didn’t know how many Republicans would vote to hear from witnesses, Murphy added, “I think there is going to be hell to pay, both for those who voted for this cover-up and for our country as well.”

