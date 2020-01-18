‘He’s in trouble’: Ex-GOP lawmaker hammers ‘meathead’ Devin Nunes during Bill Maher interview

During the “Overtime” segment of Bill Maher’s “Real Time,” former GOP lawmaker Joe Walsh was asked about Rep. Devin Nunes and his latest problems after being tied to Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas — and immediately called California Republican a “meathead.”
Asked by host Maher what should happen to Nunes, Walsh jumped right into it.
“Oh, my gosh, he’s a meathead,” Walsh began to applause and cheers from the audience.
“I’m serious, Bill,” he continued. “I think he’s in trouble. He’s clearly in trouble.”
“Legal trouble?” Maher pressed.
“I don’t know, possibly, ” Walsh replied. “But he and Parnas were like best friends; communicating on this deal, he was part of it. He denied he knew the guy — he’s in trouble.”
Watch below:
