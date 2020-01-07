Quantcast
Hollywood actors threatened in response to Trump’s assassination of Iranian general

34 mins ago

The people who bring our favorite characters to life on the silver screen were reported threated with a bombing on Tuesday.

“The Screen Actors Guild buildings in L.A. and NY are on high alert after phone threats, one of which was related to President Trump and U.S. tensions with Iran,” TMZ reported. “Law enforcement sources in NY tells TMZ … someone called SAG’s office in Manhattan just after noon PT and threatened an attack, saying something to the effect of … ‘I’m going to blow up the L.A. and NY SAG Offices.'”

Iran’s film industry has garnered fame outside of the country’s borders and is an institution at international film festivals.

“We’re told the phoned threat on the West Coast was less specific, though still plenty terrifying. In L.A., the caller said he was unhappy with POTUS and the situation with Iran … according to a law enforcement source — a clear reference to the drone attack that killed Iran’s Gen. Soleimani,” TMZ reported.

The building in Los Angeles was evacuated and the bomb squad is on scene.

Watch:

10 rockets hit airbase in Iraq where United States troops are based: report

3 mins ago

January 7, 2020

Ten rockets hit an airbase where U.S. soldiers are based in Iraq, CNN reported Tuesday afternoon.

According to CNN producer, Vaughn Sterling said Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, IRGC, took responsibility.

https://twitter.com/vplus/status/1214691589223784449

There is no confirmation that Iran was responsible, though they have been threatening to attack the United States after President Donald Trump killed a top Iranian general.

The Associated Press reported that Iran state TV is also saying that it was Iran that launched “tens” of surface-to-surface missiles.

Trump can be sued for defamation by sexual assault accuser in New York’s highest court: judges

12 mins ago

January 7, 2020

On Tuesday, a panel of judges with the New York Supreme Court ruled that Summer Zervos' defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump can be heard by the New York Court of Appeals — the highest judicial body in the state.

Zervos, a former contestant on "The Apprentice," has alleged that Trump groped and kissed her without consent in 2007. She is one of over a dozen women who have made various accusations ranging from unwanted advances to rape.

‘Missiles and guns and stuff’: Fox host giddy as military-industrial complex stocks soar on war fears

14 mins ago

January 7, 2020

Defense contractor stock prices have soared since President Donald Trump ordered the assassination of Iranian General Qassim Suleimani -- and that had one Fox personality giddy.

Fox Business host Stuart Varney praise the grown in the military-industrial complex as people worry Trump may have started World War III.

"Over the span of his three-hour morning show, the Fox host repeatedly basked in the explosive glow of the precision drone strike’s boost to Raytheon, Northrop Grumman, and Lockheed Martin stocks," The Daily Beast reported Tuesday.

