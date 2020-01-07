Hollywood actors threatened in response to Trump’s assassination of Iranian general

The people who bring our favorite characters to life on the silver screen were reported threated with a bombing on Tuesday.

“The Screen Actors Guild buildings in L.A. and NY are on high alert after phone threats, one of which was related to President Trump and U.S. tensions with Iran,” TMZ reported. “Law enforcement sources in NY tells TMZ … someone called SAG’s office in Manhattan just after noon PT and threatened an attack, saying something to the effect of … ‘I’m going to blow up the L.A. and NY SAG Offices.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

Iran’s film industry has garnered fame outside of the country’s borders and is an institution at international film festivals.

“We’re told the phoned threat on the West Coast was less specific, though still plenty terrifying. In L.A., the caller said he was unhappy with POTUS and the situation with Iran … according to a law enforcement source — a clear reference to the drone attack that killed Iran’s Gen. Soleimani,” TMZ reported.

The building in Los Angeles was evacuated and the bomb squad is on scene.

Watch: