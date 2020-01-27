Internet smashes ‘hack’ Alan Dershowitz’s argument as ‘contrary to law and fact’

As Alan Dershowitz went up to defend President Donald Trump Monday evening, he faced off against the increasingly more popular episode of “The Bachelor,” who beat the lawyer in the Twitter horse-race of national trends.

Lawyers took to Twitter to respond to the argument outlined by Dershowitz and dispute his assessment of the law. Even Dershowitz admitted to the Senate that his is a “minority view,” something legal scholars noted was because it is “wrong.”

ADVERTISEMENT

At least one lawyer pointed out that Dershowitz selectively quoted from the sources he used, neglecting to mention other comments they’d made that would have undercut his own argument.

One last quick point about Dershowitz's extremely tight version of "high crimes and misdemeanors": He quoted Blackstone's definition of "misdemeanor," suggesting it's just "crime." But why didn't he quote Blackstone's "high misdemeanor," which is akin to abuse of public trust? pic.twitter.com/6b8bSIWx4g — Adam White (@adamjwhitedc) January 28, 2020

Even Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), a former Harvard Law professor herself, explained that the legal arguments outlined by Dershowitz were outright false.

Alan Dershowitz’s argument is contrary to both law & fact. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) January 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

You can see the other responses from Twitter below:

The only bipartisan thing about Dershowitz’ presentation is that he was for it before he was against it. — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) January 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I wonder if @AlanDersh kept his underwear on for Trump’s impeachment trial today? 😳 — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) January 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Elizabeth Warren calls Alan Dershowitz’s presentation nonsensical. pic.twitter.com/8Adr6755WK — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) January 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

So Dershowitz in closing says there MUST be a crime to impeach. Before he argued that was not necessary–all that was required was being in violation of the public trust. So which is it? #ImpeachmentTrial — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) January 28, 2020

Dershowitz invokes his love of the country that sheltered his immigrant parents, without irony, on the day the Trump administration has banned immigration by people who aren't of substantial means. — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) January 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

“If the president does it .. it’s not illegal”. Alan Dershowitz asserts even if John Bolton’s testimony of Trump’s Ukraine quid pro quo is true, it does not rise to impeachable offence. That was Richard Nixon’s defence in Watergate. Presidential privilege = dirty tricks. https://t.co/gkpcW5JdNP — Quentin Dempster (@QuentinDempster) January 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Alan Dershowitz is what someone who has never read the Constitution thinks someone who has read the Constitution sounds like. — John Nichols (@NicholsUprising) January 28, 2020

“I willingly acknowledge…” that pretty much everyone who has ever thought seriously about #impeachment disagrees with everything I have just said.

— Alan Dershowitz concluding his “nonpartisan” remarks to the #ImpeachmentTrial pic.twitter.com/5Jr5GjmjbS — John Nichols (@NicholsUprising) January 28, 2020

Alan Dershowitz, the president's lawyer, just conceded on the Senate floor that the House has charged the president with impeachable offenses. — Niko Bowie (@nikobowie) January 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Every senator knows the House Judiciary Comt. *impeached Nixon for abuse of power.* And they know the same committee impeached Clinton *for abuse of power.* So as Dershowitz argues this “can’t be done” under law, they know that’s false. This whole argument is pitched elsewhere — Ari Melber (@AriMelber) January 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

An innocent President would want to clear his name, particularly when he has been impeached not just by the House, but when the case against him comes from his own advisers including Bolton. This isn’t close. — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) January 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Dershowitz seems unaware of the hole in this argument — he claims “too many” Presidents are subject to some claim of abuse of power. But since none have ever been convicted for it, and impeachment is still rare, history shows zero presidents ousted for this, not “too many.” — Ari Melber (@AriMelber) January 28, 2020

Trump added Starr and Dershowitz to his defense team to “bring it home” — so it’s striking to see how their presentations today have ranged from legally ineffective to outright backfiring. — Ari Melber (@AriMelber) January 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT