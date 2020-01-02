Iran rips Trump for ‘international terrorism’ and ‘rogue adventurism’ after assassination of Gen Qasem Soleimani

Iran has officially replied after the Pentagon claimed credit for assassinating Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

Following the attack, Iranian state TV cut scheduled broadcasting to show photos of the revered leader, with a call for prayers.

Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran’s foreign minister, blasted Trump’s attack on the president’s favorite social media platform.

“The US’ act of international terrorism, targeting & assassinating General Soleimani—THE most effective force fighting Daesh (ISIS), Al Nusrah, Al Qaeda et al—is extremely dangerous & a foolish escalation,” he tweeted.

“The US bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism,” he added, ominously.

