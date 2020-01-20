John Roberts will not like McConnell’s efforts to rush through the impeachment trial at night: Law professor
On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” UNC Law professor Michael Gerhardt warned that Chief Justice John Roberts, who will preside over the impeachment trial, will be unhappy with the proposal by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to force arguments to be rushed through in two days and continuing into the night.
“He wants to try and end this fast … [and] he wants to put it on and ensure it happens at a time people can’t see it,” said Gerhardt. “One person it’s not going to make happy is Chief Justice John Roberts. People have been hoping Roberts might save this trial in some way. In fact, I think Chief Justice Roberts looks at this as not a great thing. He doesn’t want to sit there for 12 hours. He knows that’s not going to ensure lawyers at their best. What this does is it serves the president’s interest, not the interest of the Senate, and certainly not the interest of trying to help the American people understand what’s going on.”
Watch below:
CNN
‘National disgrace’: Chuck Schumer condemns Mitch McConnell’s impeachment ‘cover-up’ in fiery speech
On Monday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) blasted GOP Leader McConnell (R-KY), calling his impeachment trial rules a "cover-up" and a "national disgrace."
"It's now certain that Leader McConnell is going along with President Trump's cover-up hook, line and sinker," said Schumer. "When you look at his resolution, it's no wonder he delayed it until the last minute. He didn't want people to study it or know about it."
"After reading McConnell's resolution, it's clear McConnell is hell-bent on making it much more difficult to get witnesses and documents and intent on rushing the trial through," continued Schumer. "On something as important and serious as impeachment, Sen. McConnell's resolution is a national disgrace. Sen. McConnell repeatedly promised the senators, the public, the press, that his rules for the trial would be the same as the rules in the Clinton impeachment. Nothing could be further from the truth. Sen. McConnell's rules dramatically depart from the Clinton precedent in ways that are designed to prevent the Senate and the American people from learning the truth about President Trump's actions that warranted his impeachment."
CNN
John Roberts will not like McConnell’s efforts to rush through the impeachment trial at night: Law professor
On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," UNC Law professor Michael Gerhardt warned that Chief Justice John Roberts, who will preside over the impeachment trial, will be unhappy with the proposal by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to force arguments to be rushed through in two days and continuing into the night.
"He wants to try and end this fast ... [and] he wants to put it on and ensure it happens at a time people can't see it," said Gerhardt. "One person it's not going to make happy is Chief Justice John Roberts. People have been hoping Roberts might save this trial in some way. In fact, I think Chief Justice Roberts looks at this as not a great thing. He doesn't want to sit there for 12 hours. He knows that's not going to ensure lawyers at their best. What this does is it serves the president's interest, not the interest of the Senate, and certainly not the interest of trying to help the American people understand what's going on."
CNN
McConnell’s impeachment rules package fails by his ‘own standard’: CNN analyst
On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," national security analyst Susan Hennessey excoriated the rules proposal for the Senate impeachment trial put forward by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).
"Look, Mitch McConnell has gone all in on the notion that this is going to be the same as the Clinton impeachment, that that was sort of the standard of fairness here," said Hennessey.This fails pretty plainly by McConnell's own standard, forcing the presentation of the House managers' case in 12 marathon hours that are going to stretch well into the middle of the night."