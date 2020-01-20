John Roberts will not like McConnell’s efforts to rush through the impeachment trial at night: Law professor

On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” UNC Law professor Michael Gerhardt warned that Chief Justice John Roberts, who will preside over the impeachment trial, will be unhappy with the proposal by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to force arguments to be rushed through in two days and continuing into the night.

“He wants to try and end this fast … [and] he wants to put it on and ensure it happens at a time people can’t see it,” said Gerhardt. “One person it’s not going to make happy is Chief Justice John Roberts. People have been hoping Roberts might save this trial in some way. In fact, I think Chief Justice Roberts looks at this as not a great thing. He doesn’t want to sit there for 12 hours. He knows that’s not going to ensure lawyers at their best. What this does is it serves the president’s interest, not the interest of the Senate, and certainly not the interest of trying to help the American people understand what’s going on.”

