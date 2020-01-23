Judiciary Chair Lindsey Graham rules out calling Hunter Biden during Trump’s impeachment trial

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has said that he doesn’t want to see the White House call former Vice President Joe Biden or his son Hunter as part of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

Anticipating that the White House would try to justify the president’s actions, the House impeachment managers walked through all of the conspiracy theories that have been used to excuses Trump, Rudy Giuliani and Republicans have given. Trump’s lawyer Jay Sekulow told the press during the break that the Democrats opened the door to talking about the Bidens, so they fully intend to bring the conspiracy theories into the trial.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dems crafted today's impeachment trial case as a pre-rebuttal to expected case from Team Trump, esp. on Hunter Biden Schumer called it a "knife in the heart" for the W.H. Jay Sekulow declared they've now got a green light to go all-in on the Bidenshttps://t.co/vnWlIIzIhq — Sam Brodey (@sambrodey) January 24, 2020

“There’ll be a lot of pressure on me to call the whistle-blower, to call Schiff, to call Hunter Biden and Joe Biden,” Graham told reporters, according to the New York Times. “I’m not going to give in to that pressure, because I don’t think it will serve the Senate and the country well, there’s ways to do this outside of this trial.”

Graham went on to say that the president isn’t happy about the trial and was “having the reaction that a normal person would have if they thought they were being accused of something they didn’t do.”

He went on to call the trial “very emotional” for the president.