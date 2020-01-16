Kellyanne Conway buried for disastrous Fox News Parnas interview: ‘She sounded like a moron’

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway’s appearance on Fox News on Thursday morning, where she appeared to be unprepared to adequately address accusations made by Lev Parnas in an explosive interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, did not go unnoticed on Twitter, where commenters were stunned by her poor performance.

During the interview, Conway was asked multiple times by Fox host host Bill Hemmer whether Parnas was lying with Hemmer pressing, “I understand what you’re saying, but are you saying flat-out 100% what he alleges is not true? Yes or no?” only to have her complain, “The major networks have spent less than 1 percent on the President’s economy and trade, and most the time on Ukraine.”

The interview went so badly for Donald Trump, Conway’s husband, George Conway retweeted it.

As one Twitter commenter wrote, her responses were “damning.”

That was one of the nicer comments about Conway — who made popular the phrase “alternative facts” received. See below:

I can't get over how damning this interview is Conway was AGAIN asked explicitly "yes or no, Trump knew exactly what was going on, we're asking is that statement true or false?' and she AGAIN deflected Conway: "Trump knew what was going on how? What is Parnas actually saying?" pic.twitter.com/br2iu8ErbK — Lis Power (@LisPower1) January 16, 2020

She also lies a lot. — Defend the Republic. (@Marmas110189) January 16, 2020

Isn't this the silly woman with alternative facts? — Joe Boggs (@JoeBspy) January 16, 2020

I realize this was on Fox, but she still shows up on some real news channels. I have to admit, Fox has some journalists trying to do legitimate reporting. — 🌊 Scott – Blue Patriot 🌊 (@NoAltFacts1984) January 16, 2020

Let’s put @KellyannePolls under oath – that would be hilarious — Karl Hall (@421karl) January 16, 2020

"people who go on TV are never under oath" KellyAnne Take ME for instance… pic.twitter.com/p4lPggOXk7 — Students for Democracy (@lister_lester) January 16, 2020

Makes you raise your eyebrows. Poor George. I hope he gets out safely. — Don't Mess With Me 🌊🔄🇺🇸 (@sissyisfedup) January 16, 2020

Damn, that gal can spew — T. S. Chromehinge (@tschromehinge) January 16, 2020

Psychobabble Barbie — duke (@dunxxB) January 16, 2020

@KellyannePolls needs to step away from the mike. She sounded like a moron, even on Fox News. https://t.co/TkMd9RnIML — P.Salvati Norris (@NorrispPattie) January 16, 2020