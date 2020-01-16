Kellyanne Conway claims she doesn’t know Lev Parnas — but his lawyer has a photo showing otherwise

In a heated exchange this Wednesday with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway denied knowing Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas, who recently turned over a trove of documents to House Democrats that further detailed his efforts to pressure Ukraine’s government to investigate President Trump’s political rivals.

“You are in power,” Cuomo told Conway. “You are defending the president against things that are wrong. And you are not dealing with the facts of the circumstance, because you can’t. I get it, but I wanted to give you a chance.”

Cuomo then challenged Conway to “speak to what Lev Parnas says and what the documents show and what the president shows and the witnesses show.”

“I don’t know Lev Parnas. What documents?” Conway replied.

"I don't think you're a liar. I think you spin away from questions, and do it very well."@ChrisCuomo clashes with White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on impeachment and other matters. pic.twitter.com/hNdqW1Eol6 — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) January 16, 2020

After the CNN interview aired, Parnas’ lawyer, Joseph Bondy, posted a picture to Twitter showing Parnas and Conway posing for a selfie.

“Enjoyed watching @KellyannePolls on @CNN, arguing with @ChrisCuomo about @realDonaldTrump and repeatedly claiming she does not know Lev Parnas,” he tweeted sarcastically while sharing the image: