Kellyanne Conway stumped after reporter grills her over Trump’s threat to commit war crimes

Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Monday found herself stumped after a reporter asked her about President Donald Trump’s repeated threats to commit war crimes against Iran.

Trump on Sunday doubled down on his threat to attack Iran’s cultural sites, which would be a war crime under the 1954 Hague Convention on Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict.

Andrew Feinberg, the White House correspondent for The Independent, says that he asked Conway if Trump was aware that his threatened actions against Iran would be illegal if he actually carried them out.

Conway initially tried to deflect the question by repeating Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s false claim that the president had never said he would target Iran’s cultural sites, but Feinberg quickly reminded her that Trump himself doubled down on targeting cultural sites on Air Force One Sunday night.

He then linked Trump’s vow to commit war crimes with his personal interventions to pardon members of the military who have been accused or convicted of war crimes.

“When I pointed out that Trump pardoned soldiers accused of and convicted of war crimes and asked her if he thought war crimes were a thing, she said, ‘I don’t know how to answer that,'” Feinberg writes.

