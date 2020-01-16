Lev Parnas’ lawyer releases video of Trump talking with Parnas — after president says he never spoke with him

President Donald Trump said in a press availability Thursday that he’d never spoken to Rudy Giuliani’s associate Lev Parnas. It was less than one hour later that Paras’ lawyer released a video showing the two men talking.

“I don’t know him,” says Pres Trump of Lev Parnas. Says he may have taken photos with him, “which I do with thousands of people, including people today that I didn’t meet.” Trump went on to say the Parnas allegations are “a big hoax.” And he doesn’t think he’s ever spoken to Parnas.

Previously, Trump said that he never met Parnas until a trove of photos were released of the two men together at various different events over the years.

You can see the video of the two men below standing in a circle with others at Trump’s Florida club Mar-a-Lago:

@realDonaldTrump, the “I don’t know him at all, don’t know what he’s about, don’t know where he comes from, know nothing about him” guy, w Lev Parnas & Roman Nasirov, former head of Ukrainian Fiscal Service, at Mar-a-Lago 2017. @JAcostaCNN #LevRemembers #LetLevSpeak #TheyAllKnew pic.twitter.com/uQdYca1gEI — Joseph A. Bondy (@josephabondy) January 16, 2020