Lev Parnas’ lawyer releases video of Trump talking with Parnas — after president says he never spoke with him
President Donald Trump said in a press availability Thursday that he’d never spoken to Rudy Giuliani’s associate Lev Parnas. It was less than one hour later that Paras’ lawyer released a video showing the two men talking.
“I don’t know him,” says Pres Trump of Lev Parnas. Says he may have taken photos with him, “which I do with thousands of people, including people today that I didn’t meet.” Trump went on to say the Parnas allegations are “a big hoax.” And he doesn’t think he’s ever spoken to Parnas.
Previously, Trump said that he never met Parnas until a trove of photos were released of the two men together at various different events over the years.
You can see the video of the two men below standing in a circle with others at Trump’s Florida club Mar-a-Lago:
@realDonaldTrump, the “I don’t know him at all, don’t know what he’s about, don’t know where he comes from, know nothing about him” guy, w Lev Parnas & Roman Nasirov, former head of Ukrainian Fiscal Service, at Mar-a-Lago 2017. @JAcostaCNN #LevRemembers #LetLevSpeak #TheyAllKnew pic.twitter.com/uQdYca1gEI
— Joseph A. Bondy (@josephabondy) January 16, 2020
Trump can’t ‘ignore laws passed by Congress’: Legal experts agree with feds that Trump broke the law
After the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) declared that President Trump violated federal law by withholding military aid to Ukraine, the folks over at Law&Crime reached out to some legal experts to get their thoughts on the matter.
On Thursday, the GAO stated that faithful execution of the law "does not permit the President to substitute his own policy priorities for those that Congress has enacted into law,” adding that the Trump administration "withheld funds for a policy reason, which is not permitted."
Trump ridiculed as a ‘big baby’ for showing kids a map of 2016 results: ‘It’s his blankie’
President Donald Trump was blasted as a "baby" for apparently worrying about his legitimacy after two articles of impeachment were transmitted from the House of Representatives to the U.S. Senate.
During an Oval Office event on "constitutional prayer in public schools," Trump had a large map on his desk showing the 2016 election, with red showing areas won by Trump and blue showing areas won by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic Party nominee.
The map, however, is misleading as it shows the election results by area. But land does not vote, people do. And despite the largely-red map, Trump lost the popular vote in 2016 by 2,868,686 votes.
