Lev Parnas’s former cohort is mad that he shared revealing documents to House Democrats: report
The lawyers for two of Rudy Giuliani’s former associates are feuding over one of the men’s decision to turn over documents to House Democrats, POLITICO reports.
Lev Parnas’s decision to cooperate with House Democrats despite the charges of campaign-finance violations against him has reportedly upset his former cohort, Igor Fruman. According to a January 22 letter sent to U.S. Circuit Court Judge Paul Oetken of the Southern District of New York from Fruman’s attorney Todd Blanche, the materials Parnas sent to the House Intelligence Committee contained attorney-client privileged communications that could give ammunition to prosecutors in the case.
Blanche also criticized Parnas and his attorney, Joseph Bondy, for their recent rash of appearances in the media.
In a followup letter sent this Monday, Blanche said that he’s not aware of what Parnas’s documents contain or what he’s currently holding, but that they might include attorney-client communications related to a Federal Election Commission investigation into a company that Parnas and Fruman co-owned, called Global Energy Producers.
Blanche also said Parnas could be holding onto records that might be entitled to confidentiality, including work he did as a translator for lawyers Joseph DiGenova and Victoria Toensing as they looked to shut down a separate U.S. prosecution of the Ukrainian oligarch Dmitry Firtash.
Read the full report over at POLITICO.
Legal experts highlight ‘huge error’ in Trump lawyers’ impeachment wrap-up
Tuesday was the final day of President Donald Trump's defense team making the case that not only did the president commit the crimes of which he is accused but that it isn't actually a crime.
The team focused the majority of their time making the case that the House had no standing with the impeachment allegations that the United States should simply get rid of impeachment altogether. It was an accusation that sent legal scholars and commentators to Twitter to lament the absurdity.
Another argument from Trump's team came in response to the recent revelations from former national security adviser John Bolton. While Fox News is accusing Bolton of being a liberal, Republican senators
John Cornyn admits he doesn’t care if Trump broke the law
On Fox Business on Tuesday, Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-TX) outright said that he doesn't care whether President Donald Trump pursued a quid pro quo against Ukraine — it doesn't change his mind about blocking additional witnesses in the impeachment trial.
"If the president did indeed tell John Bolton that there was a relationship between getting that information on the Bidens and aid to the country, that wouldn't be enough for you say, let's look into this more?"
"No," said Cornyn. He added that "president's always leverage foreign aid," notably leaving out that presidents generally leverage foreign aid for U.S. objectives, not to secure an investigation against a political opponent.
WaPo reporter describes how former White House staffers run from ‘mafia-caliber loyalty’ after leaving Trump
President Donald Trump's history of thinking that loyalty is a one-way street have come back to haunt him.
On Tuesday, MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace reported how former White House chief of staff John Kelly said he believed former National Security Advisor John Bolton.
“If John Bolton says that in the book I believe John Bolton,” Kelly told a crowd in Florida.
