Lev Parnas’s former cohort is mad that he shared revealing documents to House Democrats: report

The lawyers for two of Rudy Giuliani’s former associates are feuding over one of the men’s decision to turn over documents to House Democrats, POLITICO reports.

Lev Parnas’s decision to cooperate with House Democrats despite the charges of campaign-finance violations against him has reportedly upset his former cohort, Igor Fruman. According to a January 22 letter sent to U.S. Circuit Court Judge Paul Oetken of the Southern District of New York from Fruman’s attorney Todd Blanche, the materials Parnas sent to the House Intelligence Committee contained attorney-client privileged communications that could give ammunition to prosecutors in the case.

Blanche also criticized Parnas and his attorney, Joseph Bondy, for their recent rash of appearances in the media.

In a followup letter sent this Monday, Blanche said that he’s not aware of what Parnas’s documents contain or what he’s currently holding, but that they might include attorney-client communications related to a Federal Election Commission investigation into a company that Parnas and Fruman co-owned, called Global Energy Producers.

Blanche also said Parnas could be holding onto records that might be entitled to confidentiality, including work he did as a translator for lawyers Joseph DiGenova and Victoria Toensing as they looked to shut down a separate U.S. prosecution of the Ukrainian oligarch Dmitry Firtash.

