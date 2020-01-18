‘Liberal hack’ attacker McSally trashed by ex-GOP lawmaker for desperation move to save her seat

Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday morning, former GOP lawmaker David Jolly (R-FL) had little good to say about Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) for her attack on CNN’s Manu Raju where she called the Capitol Hill reporter a “liberal hack.”
Speaking with host Garrett Haake, Jolly was discussing multiple incumbent Republican senators who may go down in the 2020 election with Donald Trump at the top of the ticket, when he was asked about McSally who was just appointed to her seat by Arizona’s governor after just losing a run for Arizona’s other Senate seat in 2018.
Asked about embattled Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) and McSally, Jolly explained the two lawmakers are scuffling to hang onto their seats.
“I know that the inflection part for Tom Tillis came from reprogramming money for the wall — he said the president didn’t have a chance. There were rumors that Tillis would face a Senate primary challenge in North Carolina and the president would withhold his endorsement. He quickly fell in line and, he’s facing a tough re-election and needed the support,” Jolly explained. “For McSally, I honestly think she knows she’s losing. And when members know they’re about to lose an election they begin to act aggressively.”
“That McSally is probably the real McSally and that is a senator who knows she’s going to lose in November,” he concluded.
Watch below:
