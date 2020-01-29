Lindsey Graham quickly scuttles press conference after being linked to Ukraine scheme

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) did not appear at a Wednesday press conference after reports linked him to a highly-controversial Ukraine scheme.

According to The Daily Beast, President Donald Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, provided Graham with a letter lobbying for sanctions on Ukrainian officials. The letter was obtained through Giuliani associate Lev Parnas.

Fox News reported on Wednesday morning that Graham was expected at a press conference — but the senator never showed.

Trump also mentioned Graham’s absence during the signing of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

“Lindsey Graham!” Trump bellowed from the Rose Garden. “Where is Lindsey? He may be having a news conference right now. He said, ‘I’m going over to his news conference!’ I said, ‘I’d rather have you at [your] news conference.'”

Instead of appearing at his news conference, Graham sent out an email decrying the need for witnesses in Trump’s Senate trial. Graham’s remarks were also transmitted in the form of tweets. He did not, however, address the Ukraine letter.

As of 12 p.m. ET, Graham had still not appeared before reporters.

Read some of the excerpts from his email below.

Sen. @LindseyGrahamSC tells #FoxNews regarding President Trump’s tweets about John Bolton:

“I am concerned when John Bolton’s credibility is attacked, it makes it more likely some will feel the need to call him as a witness.” — Mike Emanuel 🇺🇸 (@MikeEmanuelFox) January 29, 2020

.@LindseyGrahamSC says more testimony is “unnecessary”: “For the sake of argument, one could assume everything attributable to John Bolton is accurate and still the House case would fall well below the standards to remove a president from office.” — Ben Siegel (@benyc) January 29, 2020

VERY INTERESTING @LindseyGrahamSC “It is my opinion, based on the law and facts, that additional testimony is unnecessary in this case… “…I am concerned when John Bolton’s credibility is attacked, it makes it more likely some will feel the need to call him as a witness.” — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) January 29, 2020

SC @LindseyGrahamSC (R-SC) on witnesses, “it is my opinion, based on the law and facts, that additional testimony is unnecessary in this case.” — Kellie Meyer (@KellieMeyerNews) January 29, 2020

“It is clear to me that there is ample evidence for the President to be concerned about conflicts of interest on behalf of Hunter Biden and that Vice President Joe Biden’s failure to take appropriate action was unacceptable.” — Kellie Meyer (@KellieMeyerNews) January 29, 2020

“However, I am concerned when John Bolton’s credibility is attacked, it makes it more likely some will feel the need to call him as a witness. — Kellie Meyer (@KellieMeyerNews) January 29, 2020

This was all in an email statement from Graham this morning. — Kellie Meyer (@KellieMeyerNews) January 29, 2020