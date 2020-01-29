Quantcast
Lindsey Graham quickly scuttles press conference after being linked to Ukraine scheme

20 mins ago

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) did not appear at a Wednesday press conference after reports linked him to a highly-controversial Ukraine scheme.

According to The Daily Beast, President Donald Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, provided Graham with a letter lobbying for sanctions on Ukrainian officials. The letter was obtained through Giuliani associate Lev Parnas.

Fox News reported on Wednesday morning that Graham was expected at a press conference — but the senator never showed.

Trump also mentioned Graham’s absence during the signing of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

“Lindsey Graham!” Trump bellowed from the Rose Garden. “Where is Lindsey? He may be having a news conference right now. He said, ‘I’m going over to his news conference!’ I said, ‘I’d rather have you at [your] news conference.'”

Instead of appearing at his news conference, Graham sent out an email decrying the need for witnesses in Trump’s Senate trial. Graham’s remarks were also transmitted in the form of tweets. He did not, however, address the Ukraine letter.

As of 12 p.m. ET, Graham had still not appeared before reporters.

Read some of the excerpts from his email below.

