Lev Parnas’ lawyer ties Lindsey Graham to corrupt Ukraine scheme

Rudy Giuliani delivered a letter in late 2018 to Sen. Lindsey Graham calling for sanctions on Ukrainian government officials, including a corruption reformer and another who ran the company whose board Hunter Biden served on.

The attorney for indicted Giuliani henchman Lev Parnas showed the letter to The Daily Beast, which reported the document described the Ukrainian politicians and business leaders as an “organized crime syndicate” — and misspelled the GOP senator’s name as “Lingsey.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Attorney Joseph Bondy told the website that Giuliani also showed Parnas a similar letter sent to Sigal Mandelker, then a top official at the U.S. Treasury Department, which enforces foreign sanctions.

“It concerns me, as should any fellow American, that a taxpayer’s money is rudely been stolen in Ukraine [sic],” that letter reads.

The writer of the Mandelker letter identifies himself as Michael Guralnik, a Ukraine-born U.S. citizen who graduated from the Soviet Military Academy and supposedly served 10 years in the Soviet army, but the letter to Graham is signed by Guralnik but doesn’t include the introduction.

The letter arrived a month before Giuliani tried to help former Ukrainian top prosecutor Viktor Shokin travel to the U.S. for a meeting with Graham, according to Bondy.

Several weeks earlier, President Donald Trump’s attorney sent a letter of his own to Graham asking his staff to help three unnamed Ukrainians obtain visas to visit the U.S. and share information about the Bidens.

ADVERTISEMENT

Graham and Giuliani did not respond to The Daily Beast’s requests for comment, and it’s not clear whether any lawmakers considered the sanctions recommended by Guralnik — who hung up on the reporters and later followed up by text: “Do not call any more.”