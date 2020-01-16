Lindsey Graham rages at Democrats and the impeachment process on Fox News — hours after taking an oath to be impartial
On Thursday, members of the U.S. Senate were sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, pledging under oath to act as impartial jurors and to consider all the evidence fairly.
But barely hours after taking that oath, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) went on Fox News to trash the whole process, and once again make clear that he had already picked a side.
“[Democrats] turned the trial into a complete circus. You’re allowed to do that but not with my vote,” said Graham. “I’m going to judge the case on the evidence assembled by the House. I’m not going to expand the record. This Parnas thing, I smell a rat. It is a complete, neverending desire to destroy everything Donald Trump. I took Mueller seriously. I don’t take Schiff, Nadler seriously. And I don’t take Chuck Schumer seriously when he says he’s looking for the truth. He’s looking to get back, to be the Majority Leader, nothing more.”
Lev Parnas, the indicted business associate of Rudy Giuliani, has implicated Graham in the Ukraine scheme.
Watch below:
The Senator took an oath hours ago and he still has the audacity to appear on Fox News to announce his bias pic.twitter.com/KetEpaceXw
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) January 17, 2020
Breaking Banner
Lev Parnas reveals to Maddow how Trump tried to fire Ambassador Yovanovitch ‘four or five times’ — but failed
Lev Parnas revealed to MSNBC's Rachel Maddow that President Donald Trump repeatedly attempted to fire then-Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch -- but failed.
Parnes says Trump tried "four or five times" according to Parnas.
Parnas, who is under federal indictment, described a meeting at Trump Tower -- attended by Donald Trump, Jr. -- where the president ordered the firing of the ambassador.
The indicted Rudy Giuliani associate says both Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and then-National Security Advisor John Bolton both refused to fire Yovanovitch.
He said, "they couldn't get it done" and so they started the public smear campaign against the ambassador to make it easier for her to be removed.
Breaking Banner
Lindsey Graham joins Devin Nunes in being implicated by Lev Parnas during Maddow interview
The list of prominent Republicans implicated by Lev Parnas grew on Thursday as MSNBC's Rachel Maddow aired the second half of her exclusive interview.
On Wednesday, Parnas implicated Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Attorney General Bill Barr and Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA). Plus former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who is Trump's private attorney.
On Thursday, Parnas implicated former Energy Secretary Rick Perry. And then Sen. Lindsey Grahm (R-SC) was added to the list.
Graham has been one of Trump's most passionate supporters on Capitol Hill, even though he had basically the exact opposite views on impeachment during Bill Clinton's Senate trial when Graham was an impeachment manager.