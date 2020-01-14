Quantcast
WATCH: Melania snatches hand away from Trump during awkward LSU-Clemson football game moment

Published

38 mins ago

on

In an awkward moment before a large national television audience tuned into the watch the College Football National Championship, first lady Melania Trump abruptly snatched her hand away from President Donald Trump.

Prior to the game, the president and his wife strolled onto the field and stood at attention as the National Anthem was played. After the president took her hand, she pulled it away, leaving him to adjust his jacket and smile as she stood stone-faced.

They later held hands again exiting the field.

Watch below:

