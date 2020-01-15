Mike Pence ‘had to know’ what was going on with Ukraine: Lev Parnas
In his interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas explained that there was no way that Vice President Mike Pence couldn’t have known what was going on.
Toward the first part of the interview, Parnas said that he and Giuliani were dangling Pence in front of the Ukraine president-elect at the time. Volodymyr Zelensky’s team said that they wanted some guests from the United States to attend the inauguration. The U.S. said that they would send Pence, but Giuliani and Parnas said that it was well understood that was on condition of Zelensky announcing he intended to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.
According to Parnas, there was a threat by Giuliani that if they didn’t make the announcement that no U.S. officials would attend.
In a different part of the interview, Maddow asked Parnas if Pence knew what was going on.
“Pence went to Poland so he had to know about all this,” Parnas said.
Watch below:
#Parnas says #Pence had to know of #Ukraine pressure campaign. He says Trump sent Pence to meet Zelensky in Poland, using a hurricane as an excuse not to go himself, mad that Zelensky still hadn’t given in to his pressure. So Trump bailed on WW2 ceremony to further the pressure‼️ pic.twitter.com/dmbnOR68o6
— Paula Chertok🗽 (@PaulaChertok) January 16, 2020
Lev Parnas says Devin Nunes was ‘involved in getting all this stuff on Biden’
Rep. Devin Nunes was one of the many people Lev Parnas said was linked to President Donald Trump's Ukraine scandal.
We don't have too much of a relationship," Parnas said of Nunes. "We met several times at the Trump Hotel, but our relationship started getting -- basically where it expanded was when I was introduced to his aide, Derek Harvey, and the reason why Derek Harvey I was told because Devin Nunes had an ethics -- something to do with the Ethics Committee, he couldn't be in the spotlight. He was kind of shunned a little bit and that he was looking into this Ukraine stuff also, wanted to help out. And they gave me Derek Harvey to deal with."
Bill Barr was ‘on the team’ trying to advance Giuliani’s scheme in Ukraine: Lev Parnas
During his interview on Wednesday with MSNBC's Rachel Maddow, indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas alleged that Attorney General William Barr was a major player in the scheme to pressure the government of Ukraine into announcing an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden's family.
"Attorney General Barr was basically on the team," said Parnas. "Mr. Barr had to know about everything."
"I did not personally speak to him, [Barr], but I was involved in lots of conversations that Joe diGenova did, Rudy Giuliani it in front of me, and setting up meetings with," added Parnas.
