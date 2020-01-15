Mike Pence ‘had to know’ what was going on with Ukraine: Lev Parnas

In his interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas explained that there was no way that Vice President Mike Pence couldn’t have known what was going on.

Toward the first part of the interview, Parnas said that he and Giuliani were dangling Pence in front of the Ukraine president-elect at the time. Volodymyr Zelensky’s team said that they wanted some guests from the United States to attend the inauguration. The U.S. said that they would send Pence, but Giuliani and Parnas said that it was well understood that was on condition of Zelensky announcing he intended to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Parnas, there was a threat by Giuliani that if they didn’t make the announcement that no U.S. officials would attend.

In a different part of the interview, Maddow asked Parnas if Pence knew what was going on.

“Pence went to Poland so he had to know about all this,” Parnas said.

Watch below:

ADVERTISEMENT

#Parnas says #Pence had to know of #Ukraine pressure campaign. He says Trump sent Pence to meet Zelensky in Poland, using a hurricane as an excuse not to go himself, mad that Zelensky still hadn’t given in to his pressure. So Trump bailed on WW2 ceremony to further the pressure‼️ pic.twitter.com/dmbnOR68o6 — Paula Chertok🗽 (@PaulaChertok) January 16, 2020