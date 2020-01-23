Morning Joe scalds Lindsey Graham for defending Trump from impeachment after calling for his expulsion from GOP
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough shamed Sen. Lindsey Graham for loudly defending President Donald Trump from impeachment, after trying in 2016 to expel him from the Republican Party.
The South Carolina Republican has been one of Trump’s most strident apologists, but the “Morning Joe” host reminded viewers Graham wasn’t always like that.
“Poor Lindsey Graham,” Scarborough said. “A sad, sad figure … Here’s a guy who’s chairman of the Judiciary Committee. You heard him screaming there about, oh, this is horrible, they want to take this man down, it’s just the worst thing. Here’s what Lindsey Graham said about Donald Trump back before Donald Trump was in power, back before he was president of the United States, back before he thought he was going to be president of the United States.”
“He once declared Trump unfit for office,” Scarborough added. “He called for his exclusion from the Republican Party, he said the Republican Party should kick Donald Trump out.”
Graham was so opposed to Trump in 2015, when he was running for president himself, that he told off the celebrity real estate developer on CNN’s “New Day.”
“This is Lindsey O. Graham, the guy you just heard screaming, saying they just want to kick him out of office,” Scarborough said, “Lindsey Graham said the best way to make America great again, was ‘tell Donald Trump to go to hell.’ That’s what Lindsey Graham said, tell Donald Trump — Lindsey Graham — tell Donald Trump to go to hell, said he was unfit to be president of the United States, unfit to be commander in chief, that it was troubling how much he was complementing Vladimir Putin, and then, of course, this same (lawmaker) from South Carolina had the audacity to compare the impeachment of Donald J. Trump to a lynching.”
“I don’t know which Lindsey to believe, because, of course, there are a lot of Lindseys there,” he added, “a lot of Lindsey Grahams, and South Carolinians have got to be concerned about which Lindsey they’re getting at the election because he changes all the time. But majority of Americans I don’t think they think it’s a lynching, the overwhelming majority of Americans want a fuller trial, want a fairer trial, want relevant witnesses, believe Donald Trump obstructed this investigation, believe that Donald Trump abused the powers of his office.”
Surprised that Trekkers are raising money to help fellow fans stream ‘Star Trek: Picard’? Don’t be
Two summers ago, as I sat in a stuffy hotel conference room in Indianapolis, I began to consider the generosity of Star Trek enthusiasts. I was attending the Qep'a', the Klingon Language Institute's annual conference, falling desperately behind in the session meant to introduce newcomers to the language of the bumpy-headed warriors of the Star Trek universe.
I didn't consider myself a Trekker by any means — the regional conference just seemed like a good story — but a couple of helpful attendees noticed my challenges with pronunciation and took me under their telDu' (that's Klingon for "wings"). First they advised me to really sit into my "gh" sound — like an old La-Z-Boy recliner — and they ended the tutorial by asking, "Did you bring your swimsuit? If the weather holds out, I think we're going to practice swearing in Klingon in the pool."
Rudy Giuliani mocked for comparing Trump’s obstruction of documents to George Washington
On Thursday, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani took to Twitter to defend his client with a novel comparison: Trump's obstruction of document and witness production to Congress is basically the same as when George Washington signed the treaty that restored diplomatic relations with the British:
Democrats act like executive privilege was invented by @realDonaldTrump.
Either their ignorance or perversity ignores the historical reality that was created when George Washington refused to turn over any doc’s underlying the Jay Treaty...
Historian: America is toast unless we elect Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren
The Democratic Party has a very difficult choice to make. Will it choose a progressive candidate such as Bernie Sanders as the 2020 presidential nominee, in the hope that his populist vision will vanquish Donald Trump?
Or will the Democrats instead choose Joe Biden, a former vice president, a "centrist" and "moderate" who wants to find ways to compromise with Republicans in order to "heal" the nation, and a "calming" presence who symbolizes a return to the supposed state of normalcy that predated Trump's political tsunami in 2016?
Public opinion and other data provide no clear answer. Polls have consistently shown that any of the leading Democratic candidates would defeat Donald Trump on a national level. To point: A new national poll by Reuters/Ipsos shows that Biden and Sanders are now tied among registered Democrats and independent voters.