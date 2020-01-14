Quantcast
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough slams GOP for selling their souls to Trump in Colbert interview

Published

2 hours ago

on

Appearing on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” MSNBC host Joe Scarborough ripped into the Republican Party lawmakers for casting aside their constitutional duties and selling out to Donald Trump.

Sitting next to Mika Brezinski, the former GOP lawmaker was asked about the possibility that multiple GOP lawmakers might not fall in line with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s plan to undercut the president’s impeachment trial.

“There have been some Republicans who will kind of go halfway there and then pull back,” Brzezinski told the late-night TV host, with Scarborough jumping in.

“That’s what I don’t understand, what job is worth selling your political soul for?” Scarborough suggested. “You can look at the people who are running in Republican primaries, and you can predict what they’re going to do. It’s very disappointing.”

Scarbrough also stated he supported former Vice President Joe Biden as the best bet to unseat Trump.

“Here’s the amazing thing about Joe Biden,” Scarborough explained. “He’s like Trump. He’s Teflon. It doesn’t matter how he does in debates, it doesn’t matter what clips you bring up about the guy, he just keeps on keepin’ on.”

Watch below:

