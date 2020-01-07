MSNBC’s Morning Joe shreds Joni Ernst and Marco Rubio’s fear of John Bolton testimony
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough shamed Republican senators who’ve signaled they’re not interested in hearing testimony from former national security adviser John Bolton.
Bolton announced Monday that he would comply if Senate Republicans issued a subpoena for his testimony about President Donald Trump’s pressure scheme against Ukraine, which he allegedly described as a “drug deal,” but Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) went on record saying they didn’t care what he had to say.
“Oh, dear god,” Scarbrough said. “Is that really who Iowa voted for? Do they really want to re-elect this person who said, ‘I’m going to take you to the pigs?'”
Ernst said she doesn’t believe Bolton’s testimony would make any difference in the impeachment trial, and Rubio said the trial should be based only on evidence uncovered by House Democrats in testimony severely limited by the White House.
“Voters in Florida understand this,” Scarborough said. “Marco Rubio says, ‘We’re under no obligation to hear the truth. We’re under no obligation to really — think about that. I’m under no obligation, says an elected member of the state of Florida, to find out the truth behind what the national security adviser said was a drug deal.”
“Yes, this is the same White House official who, upon this meeting taking place, immediately adjourned it and told everybody, ‘Go talk to the lawyers,'” he added. “Marco Rubio’s really saying, ‘I’m under no obligation, dude. La-la-la-la — I don’t want to hear from him, because I might hear the truth that I already know in my heart about Donald Trump. That’s Marco Rubio’s position this morning. I don’t want everybody else to hear what I know about Donald Trump, says Marco Rubio. Is that why he was elected?”
